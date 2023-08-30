Dimension-Polyant Expands cleenTEC® – Certified X-Pac® Fabric Collection

PUTNAM, CT — August 30, 2023 — Dimension-Polyant, the world’s largest sailcloth producer and manufacturer of X-Pac® lightweight, durable, and waterproof laminates developed for packs and bags, has added its popular X-Pac® VX line to its sustainable fabric collection, certified cradle-to-gate climate neutral and carry the company’s cleenTEC® seal.

The new eco-friendly X-Pac® VX collection features an innovative four- layer construction that’s rugged, flexible, 100 percent waterproof, and made with Dimension-Polyant’s patented X-PLY® fiber reinforcement made from recycled post-consumer PET. The VX fabrics are laminated with a lightweight taffeta backing, also made from 100% recycled post-consumer PET, to provide enhanced stitch-hold. As with all X-Pac® materials, the VX fabrics are made in Dimension-Polyant’s Putnam, CT facility, which is 100 percent climate neutral.

The X-Pac® VX fabrics are certified by Dimension-Polyant’s cleenTEC® seal, which guarantees they are 100% climate neutral by including recycled or bio-based components with the added sustainable measure of having climate offsets applied directly to these specific fabrics.

“We are proud to say that nearly half of all X-Pac® fabrics now carry the cleenTEC® seal, which up 26 percent from 2022,” said Taylor North, Head of Technical Fabrics, Dimension-Polyant US. “To make the largest impact in our carbon neutral initiative, our goal was to transition our top selling fabrics to cleenTEC® – certified. It’s our commitment to continually develop sustainably made X-Pac® materials, and we look forward to announcing an exciting new product introduction soon, which will raise the bar for sustainable performance laminates.”

According to Dimension-Polyant, the total volume of cleenTEC® – certified fabrics sold in 2022 account for 68 percent of all X-Pac® fabrics sold, reducing the carbon impact of all yardage produced by 4 percent.

While many textile manufacturers are doing what they can to make the industry greener by developing high-quality recycled, bio-based, and biodegradable fibers and fabrics – along with waterless dyes, compostable packaging among other sustainable initiatives that flow through the supply chain, it’s extremely difficulty for a company to be 100 percent climate neutral by doing these great measures alone.

“We know that despite our great efforts in making our production facilities and fabrics greener, there is always more to do, thus our carbon offset program with ClimatePartner to support tangible environmental improvement for the most at-risk places on the plant.,” said North.

Dimension-Polyant will present its full collection of X-Pac® performance fabrics at Performance Days Munich, October 4-5, 2023.

Posted: August 30, 2023

Source: Dimension-Polyant