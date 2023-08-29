Carrington Textiles Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovations In Military Fabrics At Defence And Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2023

ADLINGTON, UK— August 29, 2023 — Carrington Textiles, a leading global expert in military fabrics, is excited to announce its participation in this year’s Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition, to be held at London’s Excel from September 12th to 15th. Carrington Textiles will unveil groundbreaking innovations in military textiles, showcasing its latest developments in CBRN protection and stretch ripstop fabrics designed to meet the evolving needs of modern armed forces.

Stretching Boundaries with Spartan HT Flex Lite Among the highlights of Carrington Textiles’ showcase will be the revolutionary Spartan HT Flex Lite, a lightweight military fabric tailored to the demanding requirements of contemporary defence personnel. This innovative fabric incorporates a blend of 2% LYCRA® and 37% cotton, providing exceptional wearer comfort and integrated stretch capabilities. Spartan HT Flex Lite also features 61% CORDURA® military grade high tenacity nylon 6.6 for unrivalled durability.

“At just 195gsm, Spartan HT Flex Lite exemplifies Carrington Textiles’ commitment to providing military professionals with durable and comfortable solutions,” says Paul Farrell, Sales Director at Carrington Textiles. “Our focus on end-user comfort is embodied in the inclusion of LYCRA®, which not only offers remarkable stretch benefits but also excellent performance.”

Setting the Standard in CBRN Protection Carrington Textiles has a decade-long partnership with CQC Ltd, the UK’s premier manufacturer of Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Together, they have supplied thousands of garments made with Dakota fabric to the UK Ministry of Defence. This fabric was developed specifically for the UK MoD, and with the new addition of their own Multi Terrain Pattern (MTP), Dakota is an integral

component of the Mk4a CBRN garment, effectively safeguarding wearers from a spectrum of CBRN threats and hazards.

“Dakota’s blend of 95% cotton for comfort and 5% polyester for durability, combined with its ripstop weave, showcases our unwavering commitment to creating textiles that offer superior strength and protection,” affirms Paul. “Visitors to DSEI will have the opportunity to examine the Mk4a garment firsthand at our exhibition stand.”

CQC’s Jim O’Hara says: “Having worked with the team at Carrington Textiles on several CBRN projects using the Dakota fabric, the new MTP print has been a fantastic addition to the range. The recent fabric delivery to CQC will allow the UK MoD’s frontline CBRN troops to operate in a range of different conditions and environments worldwide”.

A 90 Legacy of Military Excellence

With a remarkable legacy spanning over 90 years in the field, Carrington Textiles has been instrumental in providing fabrics to armed forces across the globe, including the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia. As part of the celebration of this rich history, Carrington Textiles will be releasing a series of enlightening case studies on its Knowledge Hub, spotlighting collaborations with the UK and Dutch Ministries of Defence and the Estonian Army.

For those seeking to explore the forefront of fabric innovations for the defence industry, Carrington Textiles welcomes visitors to its stand at DSEI in London’s Excel, from September 12th to 15th, in hall 1, stand 338. For more information and updates, please visit carrington.co.uk.

