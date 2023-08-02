Auburn Manufacturing Hosts President Joe Biden in Historic Visit to Maine

MECHANIC FALLS, ME — July 28, 2023 — Auburn Manufacturing Inc. (AMI)—the Maine-based manufacturer of advanced textiles for extreme-heat environments—was honored to host President Joe Biden at its facility in Auburn, marking one of the most prestigious visits in Maine’s history. President Biden was the first sitting president to visit Auburn since 1912, touting the state of Maine as a national leader in manufacturing under his leadership and highlighting AMI as a leading innovator and job creator in the local community.

President Biden specifically praised AMI for weathering decades of economic storms. Throughout their visit to Auburn, White House officials praised AMI employees’ work ethic and commitment to their community, recognizing how even a small business in Maine can have an outsized impact on the national and global economic landscape. With his visit, President Biden also pledged further support for domestic manufacturers like AMI as they continue to navigate competitive markets.

For years, AMI has worked with the federal government to take a closer look at Chinese silica fabrics that threaten American manufacturing. Back in 2017, the Maine-based manufacturer won AD and CVD cases against China, with federal regulators placing AD/CVD import duties of between 200 and 300 percent on ASF from Chinese companies. As a longtime proponent of fair, rules-based trade, AMI has remained active since then, working with the Commerce Department and Customs and Border Protection—and now the Biden administration—to shine light on China’s unfair trade practices.

A Maine textile manufacturer with over four decades of experience, AMI is a leading producer of fire- and heat-resistant materials, manufacturing the most advanced products to meet U.S. safety standards. AMI textiles are used as protection from extreme high heat by the defense industrial base, as well as other critical industries like primary metals, power generation, and aerospace. The company is a proud member of the National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO), which represents the entire spectrum of the U.S. textile industry.

“The AMI team is incredibly humbled to have hosted an event of such magnitude, collaborating with the White House on behalf of American manufacturing writ large,” said Kathie Leonard, president and CEO of AMI. “President Biden’s visit to Auburn is truly a historic event, reminding all Americans that Maine is on the manufacturing map and that domestic manufacturers like us will never stop working hard and fighting back against even the fiercest competition. We look forward to even brighter days ahead for manufacturers across America.”

“We are thrilled and sincerely appreciative of President Biden’s visit to this industry, which marks the first textile plant visit by a president since 2005,” said Kim Glas, president and CEO of NCTO. “President Biden’s economic agenda and focus on domestic manufacturing supply chain resiliency, which he highlighted here today, helps bolster this vibrant U.S. textile industry, which has made major investments in state-of-the art manufacturing facilities, produced $65.8 billion in output in 2022, and employed 538,000 workers. Auburn Manufacturing, a leading producer of fire-and-heat resistant materials, a major supplier to the U.S. military, and a women-owned certified business, exemplifies the U.S. textile industry’s innovative spirit, diversity, and importance to the U.S. economy.”

Posted: August 2, 2023

Source: Auburn Manufacturing Inc. (AMI)