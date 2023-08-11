ANDRITZ Nonwoven And Textile At Techtextil India

GRAZ, Austria — August 11, 2023 — International technology group ANDRITZ will be presenting its innovative nonwovens production and textile solutions at Techtextil India in Mumbai, India, on September 12–14 (booth K12, Pavilion 2 & 3). The ANDRITZ product portfolio encompasses state-of-the-art production technologies such as air-through bonding, airlaid, airlay, needlepunch, spunlace, spunbond, wetlaid/WetlaceTM, converting, textile finishing, recycling, and natural fiber processing. The booth at Techtextil India will highlight technologies for wipes, textile recycling, needlepunch, and textile calendering.

Driving Success In Wipes Markets

ANDRITZ will focus on its comprehensive technologies for all types of wipes: AirlaceTM, Spunlace, WetlaceTM, and Wetlace CP. With the recent acquisition of Dan-Web, ANDRITZ is expanding its portfolio to include the well-known airlaid and airlace processes, offering its customers an even wider range of options. As a leading supplier to the nonwovens industry, ANDRITZ plays an important role in the development of sustainable products – such as wipes that are biodegradable and produced from natural or recycled fibers – all with one goal in mind: to reduce and eliminate plastic components and to reuse raw materials while maintaining the high quality of the desired product properties.

Moreover, customers have the opportunity to conduct trials and explore various options with the guidance of ANDRITZ experts at the technical center in Montbonnot, France. This center is the world’s first nonwovens test facility for wipes, featuring integrated pulp formation, the neXecodry energy saving system, and a new spunlace pilot line for natural and recycled fibers.

Full Suite Of Textile Recycling Technologies

The spotlight will be also placed on ANDRITZ’s range of complete textile recycling lines for post- consumer and industrial textile waste, aiming to produce fibers for re-spinning and nonwoven applications. With increased customer awareness and regulatory pressure, clothing brands are compelled to recycle their textile waste in their own products. The nonwovens industry can also use recycled fibers in various applications such as automotive upholstery, insulation, mattresses, filtration, and furniture felts. ANDRITZ offers airlay technology capable of effectively processing recycled fibers, as a complete line with thermobonding, needlelooms, or alternative bonding methods.

Customers are welcome to conduct trials with our experts and compare the different options available in the technical center for textile recycling, airlay, and bast fiber processes at ANDRITZ Laroche in Cours, France.

Cutting-Edge Solutions For Durable Applications

The ANDRITZ needlepunch portfolio represents another highlight for Techtextil India. It offers customers superior technologies and enables them to produce exactly the fabric characteristics they need, like market entry solutions to premium production lines from very light (<70 gsm) to heavy (up to 4,000 gsm) fabric weights.

ANDRITZ will also highlight its latest solutions in PTFE processing for filtration from raw fiber to the end of line with dedicated expertise to enhance production capacity and product uniformity.

Another focus will be ProWidTM technology for profile weight correction in the needlepunch industry, fitting both our eXcelle crosslappers and our aXcess range of batt forming solutions for a wider, cost- sensitive approach. This device optimizes processes by ensuring a more regular product weight and providing a faster return on investment via significant material savings. The ProWid system allows the carded web to be stretched to reduce its fiber weight so that the stretched web areas can be laid by the crosslapper on both edges of the fiber mat provided. Its closed loop design is an advantage in constantly improving the CV%. Better products then make it possible to penetrate new markets or to implement more attractive prices for most applications.

At the needlepunch technical center at ANDRITZ Asselin-Thibeau in Elbeuf, France, customers are welcome to conduct trials with ANDRITZ experts and compare the different options.

Posted: August 11, 2023

Source: International Technology Group ANDRITZ