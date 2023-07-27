brrr° Completes $6.3 Million Capital Round

Atlanta-based brrr°, a developer of cooling yarns announced it has completed a $6.3 million round of Series B round of funding, which includes an investment from David Chu who has also joined the company’s board of directors. Chu plans to collaborate with brrr°to design fabrics and support sales through his own company DC Designs International.

“We are delighted to partner with David and bring his visionary expertise and global connections into the brrr° family,”said Founder Mary-Cathryn Kolb.“Together, brrr°and DC Designs International can accelerate each other’s growth with performance cooling fabrics that are both functional and beautiful.”

July/August 2023