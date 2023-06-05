Exhibitors Drawn To Cinte Techtextil China 2023’s Resurgent European Zone

HONG KONG — June 1, 2023 — With four months until the technical textiles and nonwovens show opens its doors, floor space booked by international suppliers is already more than double the area of the previous edition, which attracted 366 exhibitors from eight countries and regions. Taking place from 19 – 21 September 2023 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, this year’s fair will see the European Zone return to the fairground. The high-traffic zone is set to welcome a number of new and returning exhibitors eager to showcase their products to a business-hungry domestic market.

Speaking at the fair’s previous edition in 2021, Mr Roberto Galante, Plant Manager of FMMG Technical Textiles (Suzhou) Co Ltd, said: “The Chinese market is a big opportunity for everybody, because every day the market is demanding more. The potential here is incredible, and there is more demand for overseas brands. These brands are known for their very high quality, and while China’s industry has developed very well in the past few years, it still needs support from overseas brands with high quality products. This fair is good for us, and we exhibit here every year.”

Multiple domestic and international exhibitors have confirmed their participation at Cinte Techtextil China 2023, with the European Zone playing host to FMMG and other key industry players. Several are highlighted below:

Bekaert, Belgium: the metal fibre producer will be showcasing Bekinox®, its wide range of conductive yarns and micro cables. Available as 100% stainless steel or blended with cotton and polyester, applications include smart textiles, heatable textiles, protective clothing, and RFID tags.

Fil Man Made Group, Italy: with divisions in Italy and China, this company specialises in the manufacture of quality staple yarns, which are commonly utilised for environmental protection, filtration, healthcare, home textiles, safety, transportation, and many other industries.

SANITIZED, Switzerland: the Swiss company and its subsidiaries in China, France, India, and the US provide hygiene and material protection functions to textiles, as well as treatments for polymers and coatings. Its range of antimicrobials can be widely applied, to products such as tents, construction membranes, rain coats, and more.

SCANTECH, France: specialising in the manufacture of X-ray online measurement and control systems for nonwoven film and sheet, SCANTECH has almost 2,500 such systems installed in China. Their equipment is used to monitor the effective production of synthetic leather, glass fibre, adhesive tape, and many other nonwoven materials.

Outside the European Zone, additional international suppliers will showcase their diverse product applications at the fairground, with categories including Coating & Bondtec (Stahl); Fibre & Yarn (Barnet); Nonwovens Equipment (Dilo); Technology & Machinery (Picanol); and Testing Equipment & Certification (TESTEX). Other European exhibitors in these categories include Autefa Solutions, Reifenhauser Heinsberg, Reifenhauser Reicofil, and SICAM.

Chinese suppliers set to complement international contingent

A comprehensive range of domestic exhibitors are eager to meet new buyers and renew old business connections at this year’s fair. Well-known players who have confirmed their participation include:

Shanghai Shenda Kebao New Materials: with its quality management system ISO 9001-certified, this leading manufacturer of coated functional textiles utilises PVC, TPO, TPU, and more, to produce fabrics applicable to, among many others, tents, boats, and flexible advertising materials.

SIJIA New Material (Shanghai): founded with technological innovation and reduced carbon emissions at its core, this company’s functional new materials consist of PVC, with applications such as environmental engineering membranes, double wall fabric, and sun protection material; and TPU, used for high strength tarpaulins, film material, and more.

Zhejiang Jinda New Materials: this company closely cooperates with universities to improve its production, education, and research. A range of imported equipment and systems is used to manufacture its core products: coated fabrics for industrial applications, warp knitted geo-synthetic materials, and printable coated materials for advertisements.

Zhejiang Hailide New Material: with products including tire cord fabric, polyester technical filament yarn, polyamide technical filament yarn, and its range of sustainable and bio-based yarns, Zhejiang Hailide directs production towards textiles for advertising, vehicles, and new materials.

The fair’s product categories cover 12 application areas, which comprehensively span a full range of potential uses in modern technical textiles and nonwovens. These categories also cover the entire industry, from upstream technology and raw materials providers to finished fabrics, chemicals and other solutions. This scope of product groups and application areas ensures that the fair is an effective business platform for the entire industry.

The fair is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA).

