Engineering And AccYouRate To Develop New Wearable Technologies With Integrated Sensors For Military Uses

ROME — June 26, 2023 — Engineering, supplier of the digitalization of processes for companies and public administrations, and AccYouRate, a European digital health company specializing in wearable technology, have entered into a partnership for the development of new wearable technologies of military extraction with integrated sensors. These technologies are capable of monitoring vital signs, specific kinetic and performance parameters, as well as of developing psychological-behavioral indicators.

As part of the agreement, Engineering and AccYouRate are going to integrate their technological expertise to create common offerings, through which they will bring in the Italian military and sports markets products and services based on wearable technologies. The solutions will include clothing with native polymer sensors that allows it to detect and monitor in real-time a wide range of bio-vital-kinetic parameters of personnel operating in the field. These will enable to verify effective performance and to direct the command-and-control actions proactively and consistently to the tactical execution scenario.

According to the agreement, Engineering is responsible for the design, implementation, development, management, and maintenance of the information systems and IT support platforms, which will also comply with tender specifications. The company also provides technologies and services that enable the secure acquisition, management, and distribution of data in military and national security operations, ensuring logistical support for maritime, land, air, space, and cyber domains.

AccYouRate is responsible for providing all services and products related to wearable technologies, including the supply of devices and the development of algorithms for data monitoring and analysis. Additionally, AccYouRate will utilize its privacy-compliant technological infrastructure.

The agreement allows both players to give priority to the integration of their respective technologies for customers associated with the Italian Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of the Interior, the Civil Protection, the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI), sports federations, sports clubs, and their respective service providers.

Posted: June 30, 2023

Source: The Engineering Group