ANDRITZ’s Partnership With Nouvelles Fibres Textiles And Pellenc ST Enters A New Phase

GRAZ, Austria— June 8, 2023 — In a groundbreaking collaboration, ANDRITZ, Pellenc ST and Nouvelles Fibres Textiles have joined forces to start up their industrial-scale automatic textile sorting line in Amplepuis, France, combining automated sorting and recycling technology.

This new line, mainly dedicated to R&D activities, is the result from the collective reflection of these three players in the textile industry, aligned with the specific needs of the sector and as a means of differentiation to meet its future needs. It is then perfectly tailored to the textile value chain, integrating upstream sorting solutions, and offering an optimal configuration, including the removal of non-textile parts.

With its advanced capabilities, the line can sort complete garments based on their composition and color, achieving maximum purity through accurate and fully customized settings. This adaptability caters to the requirements of both the post-consumer waste and post-industrial waste markets. Furthermore, the line’s flexibility offers an answer to the nonwovens and spinning manufacturers, providing them with the highest quality fibers best suited to the yarn industry, as well as the nonwoven forming and bonding processes.

Ultimately, the line shall offer traceability throughout the entire supply chain, from collection to the production of new recycled fibers. This feature is essential for supporting textile industry stakeholders in their pursuit of valorization and circularity, as well as helping them to achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) program targets.

ANDRITZ plays a crucial role as an integrator in this partnership, particularly in project management, completing the line’s implementation within a remarkable timeframe of less than a year. As a unifying force, ANDRITZ connects all the textile value chain stakeholders and is also able to provide local services with immediately accessible solutions.

The launch of the project marks a significant milestone in the textile industry’s efforts to revolutionize recycling. By combining the expertise of all the project partners, ANDRITZ once again demonstrates its potential to reshape the recycling industry, opening up new opportunities for the whole value chain while anticipating the environmental and governmental requirements that will be enforced in the near future.

Posted: June 9, 2023

Source ANDRITZ