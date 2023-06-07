ANDRITZ Strengthens Nonwovens Business By Acquiring Dan-Web

GRAZ, Austria — June 7, 2023 — International technology group ANDRITZ has signed an agreement with Dan-Web Machinery A/S based in Galten, Denmark, to take over 100% of its shares. Dan-Web is a leading supplier of a wide range of technologies for the production of airlaid nonwovens. This acquisition further extends and strengthens ANDRITZ’s product and service portfolio in the field of nonwovens.

Dan-Web engineers, designs and builds customized machines and turnkey plants to produce airlaid nonwovens for baby diapers, fem care, incontinence products, wipes, and other applications. With 50 employees at the facility in Galten, the company has been a successful provider of equipment and services to the airlaid industry for almost 50 years.

With this acquisition, ANDRITZ Nonwoven is adding competence in airlaid technology to its comprehensive product portfolio, which already includes air-through bonding, needlepunch, spunlace, spunbond, wetlaid/WetlaceTM, as well as converting of nonwovens, also textile finishing, textile recycling, and natural fiber processing technologies. ANDRITZ has been cooperating with Dan-Web for the supply of airlaid systems when providing complete production lines for many years.

Dan-Web’s product range also enables ANDRITZ to participate in the drylaid cellulose process for the production of environmentally friendly packaging and single-use products. Dan-Web is a leading supplier of hammer mills and forming head technologies for these pulp-based applications, which fits well with ANDRITZ’s expertise in pulp technologies.

Kurt Soerensen, President of Dan-Web, says: “I am delighted about joining forces with ANDRITZ. As part of the ANDRITZ GROUP, our product portfolio will be integrated into first-class process applications. Our common approach is to put a focus on further developing the range of environmentally friendly production technologies for the nonwovens industry.”

Andreas Lukas, Head of ANDRITZ Nonwoven adds: “After more than two decades of successful collaboration, we now have decided to move closer together, which allows both of us to further develop certain processes much faster. I would like to personally thank Kurt Soerensen for his trust in ANDRITZ and look very much forward to having the Dan-Web team on board.”

Posted: June 7, 2023

Source: ANDRITZ AG