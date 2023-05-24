UMF|PerfectCLEAN’s Klorese® Disinfectant Kills Candida Auris In Just Two Minutes

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — May 24, 2023 — UMF|PerfectCLEAN’s Klorese® disinfectant is now EPA-registered for reduced contact time against more than 20 pathogens, including the rapidly spreading Candida auris (C. auris) fungus. Klorese kills C. auris in just two minutes, making it a powerful weapon against this superbug which, according to the CDC, kills one in three patients within a month of diagnosis. Registered on all 14 EPA lists covering disinfectants, Klorese now also holds a soft surface pathogen claim, which is significant in that Klorese can help prevent cross contamination from cubicle curtains and other healthcare textiles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that C. auris, an emerging fungus considered an urgent antimicrobial resistance (AR) threat, spread at an alarming rate in U.S. healthcare facilities from 2020 to 2021. C. auris case counts likely increased for many reasons, including a strain on healthcare and public health systems during the pandemic and resulting poor general infection prevention and control practices in healthcare facilities.

“The CDC emphasizes the need for adherence to proven infection prevention and control practices to slow the spread of C. auris,” said UMF|PerfectCLEAN CEO George Clarke. “Core to this is the process of cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces in all patient care environments with a disinfectant that is EPA-approved against Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) endospores, MRSA, biofilm, and C. auris. The reduced contact time and a neutral pH mean Klorese is even more seamless for environmental services (EVS) staff to use and the most proactive disinfectant against all ESKAPE bacteria and pathogens that cause healthcare associated infections (HAIs). Together with its soft surface pathogen claim and inclusion on all 14 EPA disinfectant lists, Klorese is the most versatile surface cleaner and disinfectant combination on the market.”

Klorese also excels in the sustainability category. A small, effervescent tablet that is added to water on-site, Klorese significantly reduces the storage footprint and cost when compared to ready-to-use disinfectants. Klorese also eliminates dispenser maintenance, labor, and staff health concerns due to exposure to toxic chemical disinfectants.

auris protocols

C. auris is concerning because it is often multidrug-resistant; it is difficult to identify with standard laboratory methods; it has caused outbreaks in healthcare settings; and it is a yeast capable of producing biofilm, which protects pathogens from many disinfectants. Added Clarke, “If you are not disinfecting patient care environments for biofilm, then you are not disinfecting.” auris has been found in multiple locations in patient rooms, including high-touch surfaces, such as bedside tables and bedrails, and surfaces farther away from the patient, such as windowsills. C. auris also has been identified on mobile or reusable equipment that is shared between patients, such as glucometers, temperature probes, blood pressure cuffs, ultrasound machines, nursing carts, and crash carts.

Because C. auris can persist on surfaces in healthcare environments, the CDC recommends using a disinfectant from the EPA List P, which includes all EPA–registered hospital-grade disinfectants effective against the fungus. EVS staff should perform thorough routine and terminal cleaning and disinfection of patients’ rooms and other areas where patients receive care using an appropriate disinfectant. Healthcare personnel should clean and disinfect shared or reusable equipment after each use. In all cases, users should follow the manufacturer’s directions for use of surface disinfectants and apply the product for the correct contact time.

Klorese is registered on EPA Lists B, C, D, E, F, G, H, K, L, M, N, O, P, and Q. It is the only EPA-registered disinfectant with approved claims for C. diff endospores, C. auris, and biofilm that also is registered for use in electrostatic sprayers. Hypochlorous acid (HOCL), the active ingredient in Klorese, is the most effective disinfectant in the chlorine family. Studies have shown that HOCL is 4 to 10 times more efficacious than chlorine bleach.

Posted: May 24, 2023

Source: UMF Corporation