Renegade Plastics To Debut Zero-PVC, Fire Retardant Coated Fabrics At Techtextil North America

ATLANTA, Ga.— May 3, 2023 — Renegade Plastics will debut their next generation zero-PVC fire retardant coated fabrics at Booth #2113 at Techtextil North America in Atlanta, Georgia May 10-12, 2023. Renegade Plastics is the first-ever supplier of fire retardant PVC-free polypropylene coated fabrics that are healthier for our people and planet.

Fire retardants usually contain harmful chemicals, which according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences can cause damaging health effects such as endocrine and thyroid disruption, immunotoxicity, reproductive toxicity, cancer, and disruptions to fetal and child development and neurobehavioral function.[1] As researchers shed more light on the impact of fire retardants on human health, consumers are more concerned with the materials that they touch in their everyday lives, and are often willing to pay a premium for safer products.

To meet this demand, Renegade Plastics has introduced a zero-PVC flame retardant coated fabric that uses a proprietary flame retardant formula that does not require brominated or halogenated additives. This evolutionary fabric meets California Title 19 fire retardant standard as well as European Toy Safety Standard EN71-3:2019. Renegade’s PVC-free fabrics can be recycled by most plastics recyclers and can be cleaned with strong cleansers like bleach and acetone without degrading the fabric’s coating. The material’s recyclability has been verified by third-party labs.

Renegade Plastics evolutionary fabrics are ideal for product manufacturers looking to meet sustainability goals. They are an eco-friendly alternative for applications such as play mats, gym mats, mattresses, and other products where humans come in contact with coated fabric surfaces. All of Renegade’s proprietary polypropylene-based fabrics are free from free from forever chemicals like lead, phthalates, dioxins and PFAS.

“We are proud to debut the world’s first zero-PVC, fire retardant coated fabrics at Techtextil,” says Renegade Plastics Co-Founder, Curran Hughes. “This show attracts leading decision makers from the global textile industry that are looking for innovative, game-changing fabrics. Our goal is not only to introduce safer, more sustainable fabrics to the marketplace, but build a circular economy for industrial fabrics and plastics that will eliminate toxic chemicals, reduce carbon emissions, and pave the way to a healthier people and planet one yard of fabric at a time.”

Renegade Plastics was named Quality Fabric of the Month by Textile World in August 2022 and won the Cleantech Open 2022 U.S. National Grand Prize in October 2022.

[1] U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (n.d.). Flame retardants. National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. Retrieved April 28, 2023, from https://www.niehs.nih.gov/health/topics/agents/flame_retardants/index.cfm

Posted: May 3, 2023

Source: Renegade Plastics