Global Launch Of Textile Industry’s First Inherently Flame-Resistant Stretch Fabric: Tecasafe® 360+

UNION CITY, Ga. — May 10, 2023 — On April 20th of 2023, flame-resistant textile leader, TenCate Protective Fabrics, debuted their newest innovation, an inherently flame-resistant stretch fabric called Tecasafe® 360+.

Building on the trusted reputation of a wide portfolio of protective products, Tecasafe® 360+ represents workwear’s next evolution by combining the protection of flame-resistant (FR) textiles with the comfort and wearability of inherent stretch technology.

Blurring the line between workwear and casualwear, Tecasafe® 360+ is the protective fabric representation of the stretch-comfort trend that’s taken the greater consumer garment markets by storm in recent years.

By combining a proprietary blend of inherent FR materials with the groundbreaking stretch qualities of XLANCE® fibers, Tecasafe® 360+ answers everything modern FR-textile-wearing professionals have requested: fabric that keeps them safe, feels good, and looks great.

“Adding stretch technology to inherent FR apparel represents a defining moment for a world of end-users who rely on FR fabrics to stay safe and comfortable on the job,” said Michael Laton, VP of Global Strategy & Innovation for TenCate Protective Fabrics (TCPF). “The TenCate Protective Fabrics team is honored to share this significant moment together with our end-users, team members, customers, suppliers, and partners.”

Available in markets throughout the American, European, and Asian-Pacific markets, the world release of Tecasafe® 360+ represents TenCate Protective Fabrics’ first global product launch – a key achievement in fulfilling the textile maker’s 5-year strategic plan.

With global commercialization underway, multilingual information and media on the landmark FR fabric are now available for all audiences within the Tecasafe® 360+ Virtual Experience.

As the leading global producer of protective fabrics, TenCate Protective Fabrics enables millions of people worldwide to be great at what they do. Generations of industry professionals throughout industrial safety, fire, healthcare, military, and police rely on our fabrics for safety, comfort, and confidence.

Posted: May 15, 2023

