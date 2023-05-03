ANDRITZ Successfully Starts Up New Needleloom At Foss Floors In Rome, GA.

GRAZ, Austria— May 3, 2023 — International technology group ANDRITZ has successfully started up the new velour loom it delivered to Foss Floors, Rome, Georgia (USA). The loom produces flooring from recycled plastic for a wide range of applications. Start-up took place in early 2023.

This new 5.3 m loom, type SDV, will enable Foss Floors to meet the growing customer demand for high-quality products. Every year Foss reuses over 18 million kg (40 million pounds) of plastic to make its floor coverings, which translates into 2 billion plastic bottles recycled into carpet.

This is the second velour loom supplied by ANDRITZ to Foss Floors in four years. Kevin Nasser, General Manager Operations at Foss Floors, says: “We bought our first velour loom from ANDRITZ in 2019 and have been very satisfied with the operation and performance of the machine as well as the quality of products. This was, of course, an important consideration in the choice of supplier for our new investment. We relied on ANDRITZ during a supply chain crisis to deliver a necessary machine on time to fulfill the growing demand for our velour product line. The ANDRITZ team fulfilled their promise, and we are more than satisfied with the performance of our new SDV loom!”

ANDRITZ is one of the global market leaders for supply of nonwoven production technologies, with a full range of needling technologies, including velour equipment, which allows customers to address a variety of applications such as automotive, household, flooring, acoustics, geotextiles, filtration, and synthetic leather.

Foss Floors is a well-known leader in needlepunched felt products in North America. Its facilities are located in Rome and Chatsworth, Georgia, and it distributes a vast array of flooring products worldwide. One of the company’s key strengths is its agility for product diversification to satisfy customer needs. Foss Floors also strongly expresses its unwavering commitment to environmentally sustainable manufacturing.

Posted: May 3, 2023

Source: ANDRITZ