VEOCEL™ Expands Responsible Viscose Fiber Portfolio With New Global Offerings

LENZING, Austria — April 12, 2023 — Lenzing Group, a global producer of wood-based specialty fibers, has announced the expansion of its sustainable viscose fiber portfolio globally with the launch of carbon neutral* VEOCEL™ branded viscose fibers for Europe and the US. In Asia, Lenzing will convert the existing production capacity for conventional viscose into capacity for responsible specialty fibers in the second half of this year. The expansion represents VEOCEL™’s latest act in providing nonwovens value chain partners and brands with offerings that make a positive impact on the environment and empower an industry-wide shift to reduce carbon footprints.

“Everything we do is centered around VEOCEL™’s mission to be a responsible everyday care brand and demonstrate our care for the future of our planet. We believe it is imperative for us to not only reduce our own carbon emissions, but also to empower our partners to reduce their carbon footprint. The launch of our carbon neutral* VEOCEL™ Viscose fibers via our production plant in Austria and the investment in converting our production plant in Asia to production of environmentally responsible viscose, highlights our commitment to ongoing innovation and driving positive environmental impact. We hope that by taking responsibility to effect real change within the industry, we can build a better tomorrow for future generations,” said Monique Buch, Vice President, Global Nonwovens Business, Lenzing.

Carbon neutral viscose to support booming hygiene market**

For the carbon neutral* VEOCEL™ Viscose fibers Lenzing has partnered with ClimatePartner, a leading solution provider for corporate climate action. The fibers are made from wood and pulp sources derived from sustainably and responsibly managed forests, following the stringent guidelines of the Lenzing Wood and Pulp Policy and trusted forest certification systems. They are produced in Lenzing’s production plant in Austria, an integrated site where actual carbon emissions are reduced through leveraging efficient production methods, such as the direct production from wood to fiber, as well the use of renewable energy sources such as solar power and biomass. To offer the fibers as carbon neutral products, the emissions were measured, reduced and unabated emissions were offset by financing climate projects.

Carbon neutral VEOCEL™ Viscose fibers produced in Austria will be available from 1st May 2023 onward. With effective liquid management properties, the wood-based fibers are targeted for the wipes and absorbent hygiene product segment, an area where demand has significantly increased since the COVID-19 pandemic***.

To support the growing demand for sustainable nonwoven products, Lenzing and Suominen have been working closely with Lenzing’s first carbon neutral fiber launch, VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers resulting the first carbon neutral nonwoven, BIOLACE® Zero to the market. The collaboration continues with Lenzing’s newest product launch, carbon neutral VEOCEL™ Viscose fibers. Nonwoven roll-goods made utilizing VEOCEL™ Viscose fibers are available for Suominen’s clients. “We are happy to see Lenzing growing their sustainable fibers portfolio. Collaboration throughout supply chain is the key to increase sustainable product development in nonwoven’s market,” says Marika Mäkilä, Senior Manager, Category Management, Europe.

Production plant upgrade helps gear up for eco-responsible viscose in Asia

To address the steadily growing demand for sustainable materials in Asia, Lenzing has started to convert capacity for conventional viscose into capacity for environmentally responsible specialty fibers in its Asia-based production plants. This will enable a more optimized production process and efficient use of energy for the production of VEOCEL™ branded responsible viscose fibers. These responsible specialty fibers will help address the growing demand for more sustainable materials in everyday body and hygiene products, as well as in surface cleaning wipes. The conversion is expected to be completed in the second half of this year.

*Carbon neutrality is achieved by balancing remaining GHG emissions through verified compensation measures (e.g., reforestation) and by retiring carbon credits so that the impact of global warming from human-related industrial and agricultural activities is calculated to zero.

**Hygiene products market forecast to grow faster than projected global GDP through 2027, Smithers 2023

*** Hygiene products take centre stage, In-Cosmetics, 2021

Posted: April 12, 2023

Source: Lenzing Group