INDEX™ 2023 Exhibitor Preview: Avgol® Focused On Future

BANGKOK — April 14, 2023 — Avgol®, a global leader in the manufacture of high-performance nonwoven fabric solutions, will use this month’s INDEXTM exhibition in Switzerland to showcase how it has a laser focus on delivering against sustainability objectives to safeguard the future.

From the latest breakthroughs in biotransformation technology through to collaborations that ensure customers meet their own sustainability objectives, Avgol will showcase to visitors of the world’s leading nonwovens exhibition its commitment to developing component materials that deliver meaningful change.

Together with its sister companies from Indorama Ventures Limited (‘IVL’), Avgol will be presenting biotransformation capable fibers, spunbond, meltblown and SMS for diversified end-use markets at the event, from 18-21 April. Avgol will present and be available to discuss with visitors how this developing technology and the company’s other related products can help businesses achieve their 2030 sustainability goals.

“With INDEX being the key global Hygiene show in 2023, it presents a great opportunity to demonstrate and discuss our very latest innovations, and to highlight the value we bring to our customers, and ultimately to the consumers,” said Avgol’s Acting CEO Sivan Yedidsion.

From booth 2119 at Geneva’s Palexpo, Avgol will highlight the latest breakthroughs since recently announcing its collaboration with Algaeing™️. Avgol uses patented algae bio-based formulations for colorants in its products, combining a unique environmental solution for modifying the aesthetic qualities of materials with Avgol’s ongoing commitment to sustainable polyolefin based spunbond and meltblown fabrics.

“We see potential with the colorant technology in proof of concept and prototyping phases and we are looking forward to presenting the materials to the market,” said Mr. Yedidsion. “This is a fast-changing market right now, and with the impact of new legislation, raw material availability, evolving customer requirements and consumer interest, this year’s INDEX gives us the ideal opportunity to discuss these challenges in person,” he said.

Roberto Boggio, CCO at Avgol, added: “We will present a holistic approach to sustainability with everything from our biodegradation technology and the use of more natural components, to introducing new materials with improved carbon footprint and recyclability. It is vitally important that we can engage with customers and partners and gain additional insight into their own desired approaches to meeting sustainability objectives – and show the synergy with our own technologies, logistics and production achievements.

“Our overall message is one of collaboration, validated results and being future focused to make meaningful and, more importantly, relevant changes,” said Mr. Boggio.

Avgol, an Indorama Ventures Limited company, leads the global hygiene market with the most comprehensive range of ultra-lightweight spun-melt nonwoven fabrics. “Avgol is building a portfolio of products and materials to offer 100% sustainable end-products for Hygiene, Medical, PPE and Industrial applications,” comments Nick Carter, VP Marketing at Avgol. “Our continued collaborations and links with academia, trade organizations across the consumer landscape and other companies, including our counterparts in the production space, is a critical aspect towards supporting customers with unique offerings that will maintain the importance, and relevance, of responsible absorbent hygiene products into the future.”

INDEX 23 will be held from 18-21 April 2023 at Palexpo International Exhibition and Congress Centre, Geneva, Switzerland.

Visitors to booth #2119 will be able to speak with the Avgol experts about the latest developments in breakthrough solutions that can help deliver performance while also meeting their own sustainability objectives.

Posted: April 14, 2023

Source: Avgol – An Indorama Ventures Limited Company