CORDURA® NYCO Fabric, CORDURA TrueLock™ Fabric And CORDURA re/cor™ Fabric Uniform & Equipment Solutions Take Center Stage At LAAD ‘23

KENNESAW, GA — April 6, 2023 — Set to propel and underscore its commitment to best-in-class solution-dyed nylon 6,6 fiber technology innovation as well as developing the durable, long-lasting fabric solutions of tomorrow; INVISTA’s CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics will focus on responsible uniform solutions, and military and tactical equipment, tailored to the South America market at this year’s LAAD Defence & Security show, April 11-14 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Join the CORDURA® team at booth #C20 Pavilion 2.

The CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics comprehensive, global, head-to-toe military, tactical and law enforcement portfolio will showcase:

CORDURA® NYCO Fabric has a 3-5x slower flame spread versus polyester/cotton alternatives.* 50/50 CORDURA® NYCO Fabric outperformed heavier weight Poly/Cotton Military fabrics in Abrasion Resistance testing.**

CORDURA TrueLock™ Fabric Solution Dyed Nylon 6,6 (SDN) provides unparalleled lot-to-lot color consistency plus long-lasting color durability and Stewardship benefits; now available in Navy Blue and a palate of 7 military colors.

CORDURA re/cor™ RN66 The brand’s latest fabric made from 100 percent post-industrial nylon 6,6 fiber material that is Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certified.

Also on display will be a full collection of lightweight, breathable, quick dry, head-to-toe mission critical performance fabrics including CORDURA® Classic Fabric.

The CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics global military, law enforcement and tactical applications include: Combat Uniforms, Ballistic Vests, Packs, Load Carriage Equipment, Webbing and Trims, Footwear, Base Layer, Combat Shirts, Headwear, Seat Covers and many more.

Erik Walker CORDURA® Global Military Segment leader explains:

“Throughout our 55-year brand journey, we’ve worked to establish a foundation built on durable and long-lasting fiber technologies, including our legacy of solution dyed, high-performance nylon 6,6 offerings. As we advance on this journey, we continue to invest and expand our capabilities to include solutions that are not only durable but lead down the path to using fewer resources to make the products our customers value. We continue listening to the demands of the market; identifying unmet needs, solving problems, and utilizing innovation to create cutting-edge solutions to meet the ever changing needs of global militaries and law enforcement.“

Luciano Salazar CORDURA® South America Business Manager added:

“At CORDURA® brand we know life in law enforcement, military or with a tactical unit can be demanding. So, we develop fabrics specifically designed for combat uniforms. Engineered to be comfortable even in the most challenging conditions; fabrics that are tough, versatile and engineered to excel in the field. We continue to push the boundaries of durable fabric development to meet the physical and environmental demands of combat and tactical life.”

More about CORDURA® brand innovations in focus at LAAD:

CORDURA® NYCO Fabric – Comfort of cotton with enhanced durability

Originally designed as a rugged, lightweight comfort solution for military combat uniforms, durable CORDURA® NYCO Fabric is engineered with an intimate blend of INVISTA T420 nylon 6,6 staple fiber and cotton delivering enhanced abrasion and tear resistance, No Melt No Drip*** performance and 3-5x slower flame spread* versus internally tested equivalent weight polyester/cotton. CORDURA® NYCO Fabric Extreme based on INVISTA T420HT high tenacity fiber technology has a mission to create a new generation of durable, yet even lighter weight fabrics.

CORDURA TrueLock™ Fabric – Responsible fabrics with locked-in color

CORDURA TrueLock™ Fabric is engineered with high-tenacity nylon 6,6 multi-filament fiber that locks in the color at the molten polymer extrusion level to create deep, durable color throughout the entire fiber structure. CORDURA TrueLock™ Fabric has excellent color fastness, UV-fade and abrasion resistance, extended UV strength stability, and long-lasting color vibrancy. Color consistency is crucial when pairing fabric with other materials such as webbing and elastic to create military and law enforcement gear. Additionally, compared to conventional level acid piece dyeing, the process used to make CORDURA TrueLock™ Fabric uses less water, energy and emits fewer greenhouse gases****.

CORDURA® TrueLock™ Fabrics are already available in Navy Blue, Desert Sand, Tan-499, Coyote-498, Ranger Green, Camo Green-483, Wolf Gray and Black. End-uses include bags, load carriage, and reinforcements as well as use in responsible webbings and trims.

CORDURA re/cor™ Fabric RN66 – ‘Expect More, Waste Less’

The new recycled nylon 6,6 (RN66) collection is ‘durable, responsible and innovated to last.’ CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66 fabric is made from 100 percent post-industrial fiber material that is GRS (Global Recycled Standard) certified and can be produced in a full range of mil-spec colors.

CORDURA® Classic Fabric

The original CORDURA® fabric made with a cotton duck appearance optimized for abrasion resistance.

Designed for living and built to last, the original durable CORDURA® fabric has proven performance in many of the world’s toughest environments. Made with high tenacity air jet textured nylon 6,6 filament yarns in a range of sizes – 330, 500, 700, and 1000 denier.

*Flame Spread rate as measured according to ISO 6941.

**ISO 12947-2 (woollen abradant, 12 kPa) after 5 home laundering cycles at 60°C

***No Melt, No Drip Performance based on ASTM 6413.

****2013 LCA study based on the average comparison of conventional level acid piece Dyeing to SDN at 3 independent/3rd party dyeing and finishing mills.

Posted: April 6, 2023

Source: INVISTA