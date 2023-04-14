ANDRITZ To Supply Complete Line For The Production Of Biodegradable Wipes To Teknomelt, Türkiye

GRAZ, Austria — April 14, 2023 — International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from Teknomelt Teknik Mensucat San. ve Tic. A.S., Türkiye, for delivery of a complete neXline wetlace line to produce nonwoven roll goods for biodegradable, plastic-free wet wipes. The line will be installed in Teknomelt’s factory in Kahramanmaras. Start-up is scheduled for end of 2023.

The state-of-the-art neXline wetlace CCP (carded-carded-pulp) line combines the benefits of two technologies: spunlace and wetlaid. This enables the use of bio-based fibers, like viscose and wood pulp, to create a high-performance and sustainable wipe with the same technical product characteristics and performances as a conventional wipe made of synthetic fibers while protecting the environment.

Teknomelt will also benefit from the line’s configuration flexibility, as it can be used for pure spunlace, Wetlace CP or Wetlace CCP production. Thus, a wide range of different wipes can be produced.

Salih Ziya Gümüser, General Manager at Teknomelt, says: “The results of the trials in the ANDRITZ technical center convinced us to work together with ANDRITZ. The new investment in the ANDRITZ Wetlace CCP process perfectly supports our sustainable development goals and opens up new growth opportunities for Teknomelt.”

Teknomelt is one of the leading manufacturers of nonwoven meltblown, spunbond, SMS and SMMS fabrics in Türkiye. With a monthly production capacity of 1000 tons, the company serves a wide range of markets, exporting 45% of its production. With the new investment in ANDRITZ Wetlace CCP technology, the company is expanding its range of sustainable nonwovens production for wipes.

This order shows ANDRITZ’s strong global position in the supply of state-of-the-art production lines for nonwoven roll goods for sustainable wipes.

Source: International technology group ANDRITZ