INDEX™ 2023 Exhibitor Preview: Trützschler Nonwovens, Trützschler Card Clothing And Voith

EGELSBACH, Germany — March 20, 2023 — The nonwovens industry will meet in Geneva again from April 18th to 21st. At booth 1641 Trützschler Nonwovens, Trützschler Card Clothing and Voith present efficient manufacturing of fiber-based nonwovens. We will demonstrate latest developments in pulp-based CP (Carded-Pulp) and WLS (Wet-Laid/Spunlaced) technologies, T-SUPREMA needle-punching solutions combined with T-ONE, our digital working environment to boost nonwovens production in terms of productivity, quality and ease of use.

Trützschler Nonwovens and Voith displays new opportunities of paper-grade pulp as raw material for hydroentangled, biodegradable, single-use nonwovens. Since energy efficiency manufacturing is on everybody’s agenda, find out about our solutions for reducing energy and other resource consumption. Our cooperation partner Voith and its subsidiary Toscotec will be available for in-depth talks about wet-laying machinery. Voith provides highly innovative solutions for manufacturing textiles and nonwovens that offer economic and ecological benefits. As a full-line supplier, Voith achieves optimal fine-tuning of nonwoven products by focusing on long-term partnerships.

Trützschler roller cards for CP, spunlacing, needle-punching and thermobonding processes are all equipped with high performing Trützschler card clothings. At the booth Trützschler Card Clothing will present latest innovations and the extensive, worldwide avaiiable service offers that secure continuous high running performance.

With T-SUPREMA, needle-punching becomes as easy as never before. Trützschler Nonwovens’ key partnership with Texnology s.r.l. already proved our concept. We show solutions for both durable nonwovens used in technical end uses and disposable nonwovens for hygiene purposes.

An integral part of all T-SUPREMA lines is the T-ONE software package. This working environment integrates AI-based algorithms to simulate line behavior for easily optimizing line efficiency, resource consumption or nonwoven quality. Moreover, the software digitalizes major production-related working processes such as quality control or recipe management and constantly monitors product data, machine parameters and line performance.

Meet Trützschler Nonwovens, Trützschler Card Clothing and Voith at booth 1641, the focal point for all parties interested in carded and wet-laid nonwovens production. We are looking forward to meeting you

Posted: March 20, 2023

Source: Trützschler Nonwovens