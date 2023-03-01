INDA Welcomes Six New Members To The 2023 Board Of Directors

CARY, NC — March 1, 2023 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, welcomes six new members to its 2023 Board of Directors. The Board of Directors are responsible for contributing to INDA’s strategic focus in support of the industry. They inform INDA’s policies and programs to ensure we meet the needs of our more than 360 corporate members.

“I am pleased to welcome these industry leaders who bring a diverse set of skills, experience and insights to INDA,” said Tony Fragnito, INDA President. “We look forward to advancing INDA’s reputation as the ‘go to’ source for industry, technical, workforce development and market intelligence in the engineered materials industry.”

The new board members are:

Ricardo Fasolo, Managing Vice President, Fitesa Inc.

Ricardo Fasolo is Managing Vice President for Fitesa in North America. He is responsible for all operations, sales, business development and P&L activities for the region. Mr. Fasolo has been with Fitesa since 2005. During this period, he has worked in various roles from leading the supply chain management in Latin America to Sales in the USA. Prior to joining Fitesa, Mr. Fasolo worked for a Tier 1 OEM supplier responsible for producing assisted steering gear systems.

Neil Johnson, President, AstenJohnson

Neil Johnson is President of AJ Nonwovens, a division of AstenJohnson Holdings, a multinational private technical textiles company. AJ Nonwovens is a newly branded entity that includes Foss Performance Materials, Eagle Nonwovens, and a new greenfield site in Waco, Texas. As President, Mr. Johnson has responsibility for all aspects of AstenJohnson’s Nonwovens business. Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Johnson regularly updates the Board of Directors on matters of strategic significance and has a proven track record of leadership and broad business experience.

Mr. Johnson has spent 33 years with AstenJohnson in a variety of roles. These include VP of business development, VPHR, and General Management. A dual US / Canadian citizen, he has lived and worked in both countries and had global leadership responsibility. Outside of work, Mr. Johnson has had experience on several boards. He has served as treasurer of a $10 million charitable foundation, served as President of the Board for a large non-profit in Charleston, SC and served on the Board of the Charleston youth hockey league. Mr. Johnson graduated from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada with a Bachelor of Commerce and an International MBA from the University of South Carolina.

Chris Roeder, Director – Strategy, Marketing & Innovation, Global Cellulose Fibers, International Paper

Chris Roeder joined International Paper (IP) in 1996 in Kansas City, MO, as an engineer for IP’s Consumer Packaging business. Over the next 20 years, Mr. Roeder held a variety of leadership roles with increasing responsibility in Beverage Packaging, Foodservice and Coated Paperboard, where he focused on business and product development as well as sales management. In 2016, Mr. Roeder was named Marketing Director for IP’s Containerboard business and was responsible for a number of key strategic initiatives.

In 2020, he was named Regional General Manager for IP’s North American Container business, and later that same year, he was named Director – Strategy, Marketing & Innovation for IP’s Global Cellulose Fibers business. In his current role, Mr. Roeder is responsible for collaborating across the business and enterprise to develop IP’s go-to-market strategy. He and his team work closely with the Sales team to drive successful innovations for IP’s customers.

Paul E. Rollin, Jr., Ph.D., Senior Principal – Global Hygiene, ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company

Paul Rollin earned his B.S. in Chemistry from Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia and his Ph.D. in Polymer Science from The University of Akron in Akron, Ohio. Dr. Rollin began his career with E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co. developing “Flashspun” nonwoven products in the Tyvek® Business. He later transferred from Richmond, VA to Old Hickory, TN where he provided technical support to manufacturing, as well as led product development efforts for bi-component spunmelt fibers and fabrics.

For the past 11 years, Dr. Rollin has worked for ExxonMobil in Baytown, TX. During this time, his roles and responsibilities have included developing new products based on polyolefin resins, customer and application development. In 2018, he became the Global Nonwovens Team Lead at ExxonMobil. Dr. Rollin has several patents and has contributed to the nonwovens industry for more than 24 years.

Jodi Russell, Vice President R&D, Cleaning Innovation, Packaging & Sustainability, The Clorox Company

Jodi Russell has spent 25 years leading global innovation across multiple categories in the consumer-packaged goods industry. She began her career at P&G after graduating from the University of California, Berkeley with a B.S. Chemical Engineering, and has continued for 20 years at Clorox creating consumer-winning products in Cleaning, Foods, Litter, Trash, Natural Personal Care and Water Filtration. Ms. Russell is an innovation leader, with a proven track record of driving profitable growth, with current R&D responsibility for >$2B product portfolio including the company’s flagship Clorox Bleach™ and Clorox Disinfecting Wipes™ businesses. Ms. Russell excels in setting vision for R&D that leads to breakthroughs and in collaborating with industry partners to create leading edge technology for the Clorox global portfolio.

Julie Schertell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mativ

Julie Schertell is Mativ’s President and Chief Executive Officer and serves on its Board of Directors. As the former Neenah Inc. Chief Executive Officer, she held numerous leadership positions within the company over the last 14 years, including Chief Operations Officer, Segment President of Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging and Vice President and General Manager of Fine Paper & Packaging.

Ms. Schertell began her career at Georgia-Pacific in 1992 as a Cost Analyst in a plant supporting Consumer Products. She served in several roles over her 16-year career there, all within the Consumer Products Division, including Vice President of Sales and Marketing Strategy, Vice President of Supply Chain, Director of Sales Operations and Director of Financial Planning & Analysis. Ms. Schertell graduated from Florida State University’s College of Business in 1991 with a BA in Accounting and received her MAcc degree from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business in 1992.

INDA’s Board of Directors

The Board is comprised of elected Board Officers. One-third of the entire Board is elected each year for a three-year term by a majority vote of INDA’s general membership. INDA’s Executive Committee, empowered to act on behalf of the Board between meetings, consists of the Board Officers plus four appointees.

The Executive Committee includes these officers and appointees: Bryan Haynes, Senior Technical Director for Global Nonwovens, Kimberly-Clark Corporation – Chair; Richard Altice, President & Chief Executive Officer, NatureWorks – Vice Chair of Planning; Barbara Lawless, VP of Sales and Marketing – Medical Products, Precision Fabrics Group, Inc. – Vice Chair of Finance; Paul Latten, Director of Research & Development & New Business, Southeast Nonwovens, Inc. – Appointee; Robert Weilminster, EVP & General Manager, US & Canada – Health, Hygiene and Specialties Division, Berry Global – Appointee; and Tom Zaiser, CEO, FiberVisions – Appointee.

Posted: March 1, 2023

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry