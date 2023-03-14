Albany International Announces CEO Succession Plan

ROCHESTER, N.H. — March 13, 2023 — Albany International Corp. announced today that President and CEO Bill Higgins has notified the company’s board of directors of his desire to retire. The company’s board of directors has retained executive search firm Spencer Stuart to begin a search for Higgins’ successor. Higgins will continue in his role as CEO until his successor is in place.

“I am proud to have led Albany during the past three years. I will work hand-in-hand with the Board of Directors and continue to lead the management team to ensure continued success of Albany and a seamless handoff to my successor,” Higgins stated. “The company is in great hands, with strong leadership at all levels, as well as opportunities for continued growth and cash generation.”

Chairman Erkie Kailbourne added: “Albany’s Board, working closely with Bill, has been formulating a CEO succession plan and is confident of a successful and smooth transition for all our stakeholders.”

Posted: March 14, 2023

Source: Albany International Corp.