Italian Textile Machinery On Show At INDEX 2023, World’s Leading Nonwovens Exhibition

MILAN — February 22, 2023 — From 18 to 21 April 2023, INDEX, the world’s leading nonwovens exhibition, will take place in Geneva. About 90 Italian exhibitors will be present at this edition, including over 40 machinery manufacturers. As in past editions, ITA – Italian Trade Agengy, in cooperation with ACIMIT, the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers, has organized an exhibition space reserved for companies manufacturing machinery for the sector. There will be 12 exhibiting companies in the Italian pavilion (Hall nr. 4, booths nr. 4131 & 4137). Of these, the ACIMIT members are: Bematic, Bombi, Bonino, Dell’Orco & Villani, Ferraro, Loptex, Ommi, Rf Systems, Texera, Zappa Macchine. Other ACIMIT member companies will exhibit fair with their own booths

The nonwovens sector has grown significantly in recent years. According to EDANA, the association grouping European companies operating in the sector, after the impressive growth in the previous year, the production volume of nonwovens grew by 2% in 2021, exceeding 3 million tonnes.

“The growth in nonwovens production has also driven the demand of machinery for nonwovens, comments Alessandro Zucchi, president of ACIMIT. The Italian technological supply has consequently expanded. At the 2023 INDEX edition, the presence of a significant number of Italian machinery manufacturers testifies their desire to play a leading role also in the production of machinery for nonwovens”.

The trend of Italian exports testifies the strong increase in production of nonwovens machinery. Indeed in 2021 Italian sales abroad reached a value of 102 million euro (+77% over the previous year) and in the first nine months of 2022, the value of Italian exports stood at 92 million euro.

Visit the Italian Pavilion @INDEX2023, Hall nr. 4, booths nr. 4131 & 4137

Posted: February 22, 2023

Source: ACIMIT, the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers