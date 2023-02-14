Indorama Ventures’ Hygiene Group, Presents Its Sustainable Suite Of Solutions For Filter Media Applications Including Its Latest Offering Deja™ CO2 Neutral Fibers At FILTECH

BANGKOK, Thailand — February 14, 2023 — Indorama Ventures, a global sustainable chemical company, continues to develop innovative products as part of its commitment to supporting customers with responsibly produced, sustainable products. At FILTECH, Indorama Ventures’ Hygiene Group will showcase its comprehensive range of innovative recycled, biodegradable and sustainable polymer solutions across its fiber and nonwoven portfolio for filtration media applications.

The company’s fully certified carbon neutral brand Deja™ CO2 Neutral presents the latest offering to its innovative Deja™ range; Deja™ CO2 Neutral Fibers, a carbon neutral solution for PP staple fibers. Deja™ CO2 Neutral Fibers comes with an independently verified carbon neutral certification of compliance to demonstrate its sustainable production throughout its supply chain. The final carbon footprint is reduced to zero through the use of clean energy, recycled water, low impact transport network and by using carbon credit offsetting for unavoidable emissions. This certification can facilitate environmentally conscious companies to achieve their ambitious sustainability targets. Through Indorama Ventures’ partnership with South Pole; a leading project developer and provider of global climate solutions, the company is able to offset any unavoidable carbon emissions with carbon offset projects that help to transform lives and protect our planet.

The focus of the Hygiene Group at Indorama Ventures is on producing PP, PET, rPET, and Bicomponent fibers and nonwovens with a lower carbon footprint, providing a sustainable source of material for Filtration Media applications. The Hygiene team at Indorama Ventures optimizes sustainable technologies and group materials and apply this expertise across specialist areas and applications, offering multi polymer solutions with enhanced functionality. Similarly for filtration media, the breadth of polymer and technologies which the Indorama Ventures Hygiene Group can support is driving innovation across both air and liquid filtration applications.

At FILTECH, Indorama Hygiene Group will demonstrate the latest product developments offering solutions for;

Air filtration; including air conditioning, cabin filter media, industrial media and face masks.

Liquid Filtration; including food and beverage, waste water treatment and also oil, coolant

Ink, blood and industrial process water filtration.

Fibers and Nonwovens offered within the Indorama Ventures’ Hygiene Group portfolio for Filtration Media Applications include Profile, Splittable, Bicomponent and Flame Retardant solutions. Functionality and characteristics of the range include chemical and thermal stability, triboelectric charging, antimicrobial and antiviral activity and optimum fiber shape, crimp and diameter. The range of solutions support multiple technologies, including carded, airlaid and spunlaid applications. Indorama Ventures’ Hygiene Group developments are featured at FILTECH 2023 and the team welcomes the opportunity to explore how these developments can support customers’ sustainability goals.

Shachar Rachim CEO, Indorama Ventures Hygiene Group said: “Customers now have aggressive targets which they have committed to reaching. The carbon neutral offerings from our innovative Deja™CO2 Neutral range of sustainable products means customers will now be closer to achieving their targets. Our sustainable certifications offer assurance of high standards for recycled and renewable materials to achieve carbon reduction targets through using carbon neutral fibers”.

Indorama Ventures’ 60% owned subsidiary Avgol®, a global leader in the manufacture of high-performance nonwoven fabrics, will use FILTECH to showcase its latest developments in application of the biotransformation technology. “We have enjoyed significant recent advances in material development, which ensures such can biodegrade in the open terrestrial environment without creating any microplastics,” said Avgol CEO Tommi Bjornman. “We look forward to highlighting the latest breakthroughs in producing meltblown filter components to visitors at the event as we underline our commitment to helping customers, consumers and communities meet their sustainability objectives.”

Meet the Indorama Ventures Hygiene Team at FILTECH 2023 at Hall 7, Stand H6.

Posted: February 14, 2023

Source: Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL)