INDA Names Mark Snider Chief Market and Industry Analyst

CARY, N.C. — February 7, 2023 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, has named Mark Snider to the position of chief market and industry analyst. Snider brings more than 30 years of nonwovens & engineered materials expertise with a strong background in market and industry analysis at both the macroeconomic, industry and segment level.

Before starting his consulting firm 16 years ago, he supported three divisions as Technical Marketing Manager for Nordson Corp., and as European and Latin American Regional Manager for J&M Laboratories.

Snider’s strong industry knowledge, and extensive network combined with his deep research and analytical skills will provide relevant decision-making data, reports, and presentation to INDA members and the industry at large.

“Producing and delivering industry actionable market insights provide a unique value to our members,” according to Tony Fragnito, INDA president. “These insights will inform INDA’s advocacy efforts and fulfill one of the many key value propositions INDA offers its members. Mark will be the reasoned and relevant voice of INDA regarding market and industry dynamics and impacts on industry trends. We are delighted to have Mark join us in this visable and vital role.”

Snider will expand upon INDA’s membership outreach and research initiated by MaryJo Lilly, INDA’s Market Intelligence Leader, to realize INDA’s new vision for industry intelligence. Lilly will continue to assess strategic market research initiatives and special projects.

Posted: February 7, 2023

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry