Avgol® To Showcase Latest Algaeing™ Bio-Based Colorants And Fibers At FILTECH

BANGKOK — February 9, 2023 — Avgol®, a global leader in the manufacture of high-performance nonwoven fabric solutions, will use this month’s FILTECH exhibition in Germany to showcase its latest developments in using Algaeing™’s patented algae bio-based formulations for colorants and fibers.

Underlining its commitment to helping customers meet their sustainability objectives, the company will highlight the latest breakthroughs since announcing its collaboration with Algaeing™️, which combines a unique environmental solution for modifying the aesthetic qualities of materials with Avgol’s ongoing commitment to sustainable polyolefin based spunbond and meltblown fabrics.

Together with its sister companies from Indorama Ventures Limited (‘IVL’) , Avgol will be presenting biotransformation capable fibers and meltblown for diversified end-use markets at the event from 14-16 February. Avgol will discuss with visitors how this new technology and the company’s biotransformative products can help businesses achieve their 2030 sustainability goals.

“FILTECH is the largest and most important filtration show in the world, and we are thrilled to be able to showcase this latest step in our biotransformation journey at the event,” said Avgol CEO Tommi Bjornman. “Since entering our partnership with Algaeing in 2020, our R&D team has enjoyed tremendous success with the colorant technology in proof of concept and prototyping phases and we are excited to present the materials as we enter the next stages of the product introduction pipeline.”

Algaeing’s technologies utilize various sustainably sourced, vertically farmed algae species to produce a wide range of appealing colors, many of which replicate the colors used in nonwoven fabrics today.

“The benefits of using an algae bio-source go far beyond the removal of chemically synthesized colorants, and include synergistic benefits of vastly reduced water consumption, chemical and fertilizer use, and carbon dioxide emissions,” added Mr. Bjornman. “We will be demonstrating to FILTECH visitors that following an extensive development path, the fibers both absorb and retain a range of colors – such as vibrant greens and blues – and that we can even deliver a ‘heathered’ appearance for a more natural looking material, all without affecting the filtration, barrier quality or feel of the final product.”

Renana Krebs, CEO and co-founder at Algaeing™️, said: “We’re very excited that our partnership with Avgol has led to an entirely new category of products at record speed. Our ready-to-implement algae-based innovations were customized to Avgol’s unique requirements, and our plug and play solutions made it possible to be first to market. At Algaeing™️, our mission has always been to enable the path to a cleaner, healthier future, and we couldn’t be prouder to accomplish this with Avgol.”

Tommi Bjornman added: “The benefits of Algaeing’s technology also fit well with our own desire for materials that are more readily recyclable and biodegradable. Having an organic colorant that is fully biodegradable and has no negative impact when released into the environment if undergoing biodegradation, supports polyolefins as future-proof resins.”

Avgol, an Indorama Ventures Limited company, leads the global hygiene market with the most comprehensive range of ultra-lightweight spun-melt nonwoven fabrics. “Avgol is building a portfolio of products and materials to offer 100% sustainable end-products for Hygiene, Medical, PPE and Industrial applications,” added Mr. Bjornman. “Our continued collaborations and links with other companies which have a drive towards the future and round out our offering is critical for supporting our vision.”

To discover more about Algaeing algae-based technology and Avgol’s work in biotransformation, visit the IVL team at booth H6 at FILTECH 2023, Cologne, Germany, from 14-16 February.

Posted: February 9, 2023

Source: Avgol, an Indorama Ventures Limited company