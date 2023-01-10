Oeko-Tex 100 Certification Secured By Technical Absorbents

GRIMSBY, England — January 10, 2022 — Over the past 12-months, the washable superabsorbent fabrics manufactured by Technical Absorbents Ltd. (TAL) have become increasingly popular within the reusable hygiene market. During that time, not only has TAL received a huge amount interest from companies looking to create new, or improve their current range of, period and incontinence products, it has achieved Oeko-Tex certification for its washable fabric technology offering.

TAL has been developing its washable superabsorbent fabric product offering for some time — with further innovative grades in the final stages of validation for launch later this year. The fabrics, a blend of its own Super Absorbent Fibre (SAF) and other components — have been engineered for use as the absorbent core in reusable hygiene garments. Once integrated within the final product, they provide elevated levels of absorption and retention so that the wearer can go about their daily life with confidence.

“With the reusable period and incontinence sector experiencing significant growth, next step for our superabsorbent washable fabrics was to strive for Oeko-Tex Certification,” explained TAL Product Development Director John Rose.

“This has now been achieved for the main fabric we currently sell into this sector, and we are delighted to be able to use the Oeko-Tex 100 mark on this grade moving forward. The fabric was tested under Product Class 1 — this class includes products for babies and has the strictest requirements and limit values.

“All of our washable fabrics contain the same individual components and so we can now assure our customers that they shouldn’t encounter any issues should they need to get their final products tested. All individual components were evaluated to the Oeko-Tex 100 certification.”

Later this year, TAL will bring to market its next generation of washable grades. If you would like to be one of the first to receive more details and a free sample, email washable@exploreSAF.com and register your interest.

