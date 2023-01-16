Milliken & Company Partners With MMI Textiles To Offer Tegris® Thermoplastic Composites

BROOKLYN, OH — January 13, 2023 — MMI Textiles and Milliken & Company announced today a commercial market partnership that allows MMI to supply Milliken Tegris® Thermoplastic Composite fabric. MMI will be able to offer Tegris® at less than case quantities, effective immediately.

Milliken Tegris® Thermoplastic Composite fabric is designed for heavy-duty, often dangerous work. A breakthrough material that provides excellent protection against fragment, projectile or blast threats, it is engineered specifically for applications that need high stiffness, like plate carriers and belts. The fabric features a lighter total weight than traditional thermoplastics and composites without sacrificing protection.

“We are thrilled to partner with an iconic, global, textile supplier in Milliken and offer their proven Tegris® product line to our vast customer base. Our team looks forward to a growing partnership with Milliken to provide the very best solutions to our warfighters and many other markets that we serve.” Amy Bircher, CEO & Founder of MMI Textiles.

“Being able to offer Tegris® and partner with a leader in the textile industry like Milliken further illustrates MMI’s commitment to provide innovative products to the end customer, especially those that protect our warfighters. We continue to focus and expand our range of products to support customer needs and participate in new market segments.” said Director of Business Development of MMI Textiles, Joey Smith.

Milliken worked closely with MMI to provide a comprehensive education on the product that positions the distributor as an expert on Tegris®. The partnership is uniquely designed to improve customer experience and provide an opportunity for partners to access Tegris® at quantities that were not previously offered.

“Our commitment to the military industry means that we’re always on the lookout for ways to better serve and bring opportunities to advance the market,” said David Smith, president of Milliken’s Textile Business.

“We’re excited to partner with MMI and know they’re an ideal partner to help us ensure that anyone looking to develop the next generation of performance protection has the best materials, like Tegris®, at their disposal,” Bruce LaFlam, vice president of sales and marketing for Government Defense at Milliken.

Posted: January 16, 2023

Source: MMI Textiles