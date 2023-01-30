FiltXPO™ Will Connect Global Companies With Key Decision Makers At International Filtration And Separation Exhibition

CARY, NC — January 30, 2023 — Global leading companies from more than 15 countries in the filtration and separation industry will connect with some 1,500 industry professionals and launch their innovations at FiltXPO™ 2023, Oct. 10-12, at Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois.

Exhibitors will connect with industry decision-makers, discover unparalleled new partnerships, and highlight their capabilities over three power-packed days. Registration to reserve stands in the exhibition hall is now open on the FiltXPO website https://www.filtxpo.com/.

FiltXPO™, North America’s only exhibition and conference dedicated exclusively to filtration and separation, is now being held on an 18-month cycle, making it an especially valuable opportunity to generate new business and grow global relationships with unique exposure to the North American market, according to INDA.

“Now as an every 18-month show, it is more important than ever for my clients to attend the FiltXPO™ show,” said Lowell George, Filter Division Sales Manager, Massman Automation. “Instead of traveling to see each of our clients, I look forward to exhibiting and meeting with current filter industry contacts and new prospects in one location at FiltXPO™.”

FiltXPO™ will draw senior-level professionals from around the world in major market segments involved in the design, manufacture, sales, and use of filtration/separation products and services.

Hollingsworth & Vose Company is among the leading organizations that will be represented at the exhibition with executives from purchasing, sales and marketing, engineering and doctorate-level innovators, according to Josh Ayer, President and CEO.

The direct engagement that FiltXPO™ offers is irreplaceable and the event provides the opportunity for participants to “step up their game” in providing impactful indoor air quality solutions, said Doug Huntley, Senior Global R&D Leader, Home Environment Markets, 3M.

A significant feature of the event will be the technical conference – Summit for Global Change. Five panels of global industry experts will debate filtration and separation’s most compelling challenges such as indoor air quality, filtration sustainability, standards and technologies. FiltXPO™ will also offer a one-and-a-half day intensive training course on the development, testing and application of filtration and separation media.

For exhibition, registration and training details, visit the FiltXPO website https://www.filtxpo.com/.

Posted: January 26, 2023

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry