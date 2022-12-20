ANDRITZ Organized A Successful Customer Day For Hygiene Products Value Chain

GRAZ, Austria— December 20, 2022 — ANDRITZ hosted a customer day fully dedicated to the absorbent hygiene products value chain on November 09, 2022. This event took place at the ANDRITZ Diatec premises in Pescara, Italy, with a great variety of key players from the nonwovens industry coming from all over Europe and beyond.

At this event, attendees benefited from live demonstrations of converting lines, unique market and nonwoven production insights, a panel discussion on sustainability, and excellent networking opportunities. Multiple top-level information has been presented by the ANDRITZ team and external partners:

Recent market situation, trends, and some food for thoughts;

Technology insights for nonwoven roll-good production: Spunjet Soft, Air-Through Bonding, and Spunlace;

Company tour with live demonstration of converting lines; and

Panel discussion on sustainability accompanied by important industry players around the value chain.

All guests showed great interest and received valuable insights on market, hygiene end-uses and roll-goods, production and converting technologies, and sustainability topics. This calls for a repeat in the future.

