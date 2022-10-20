Bolt Threads Announces Latest Collaboration With Ginkgo Bioworks To Optimize Its Mylo™ Material

BOSTON — October 20, 2022 — Bolt Threads, a biotechnology company creating the next generation of advanced materials, and Ginkgo Bioworks, the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced a multi-project collaboration to increase the production efficiency and performance of Bolt’s current portfolio as well as expand it by developing novel proteins for biomaterials. The first program in this collaboration aims to optimize the production efficiency of Bolt’s Mylo™ material, a leather alternative made out of mycelium, the underground root-like system of fungi.

Mylo is an animal-free, sustainable alternative to leather grown from mycelium. Through Bolt Threads’ production process, mycelium grows into a foamy layer that, once harvested, can be dyed and processed into sheets of material that can be customized to desired size, color, shape and thicknesses. Mylo can be used in footwear, handbags, wallets, phone cases, and other products, and is already in use by brands like adidas, Stella McCartney, GANNI and lululemon. Unlike traditional leather made from animal hides, mycelium leather does not rely on raising livestock, and unlike synthetic leather, Mylo isn’t petroleum-derived.

Through this collaboration, Ginkgo aims to increase the growth rate of Bolt’s mycelium, lowering the overall production costs of Mylo. This collaboration also marks an expansion of the companies’ work together, as they are already working to optimize the sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness of Bolt Threads’ b-silk™ protein manufacturing process.

“Over the last few years, the largest fashion brands worldwide and the textiles industry have collectively recognized the need to develop more sustainable and low-footprint materials. Bolt Threads is at the forefront of this shift, and Mylo represents this future,” said Jason Kelly, CEO and co-founder, Ginkgo Bioworks. “We are excited to leverage our Foundry and Codebase to help drive down the cost of producing Mylo making the product more accessible to a variety of markets where innovative and exciting alternative materials can be used.”

“Ginkgo’s expertise in engineering biology has enabled us to accelerate our work transforming the clean beauty and personal care industries with b-silk protein,” said David Breslauer, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Bolt Threads. “We are thrilled to be partnering with them again to optimize the production of our mycelium technology which will help make Mylo more accessible to consumers and brands alike.”

Posted: October 20, 2022

Source: Ginkgo Bioworks