ANDRITZ To Install Metris Predictive Maintenance System At Welspun Advanced Material

GRAZ, Austria — October 14, 2022 — International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from Welspun Advanced Materials, India, to supply a Metris predictive maintenance system for its spunlace production line at the Telangana plant. This will be the first Metris solutions system to be installed in a spunlace line in India.

The integrated Metris platform developed by ANDRITZ uses smart sensors as an energy self-sufficient and seamless support solution to monitor machine conditions continuously, even in areas that are difficult to access. As a result, analysis of the data collected allows clients to pinpoint every possible issue upfront and helps to enhance line performance.

The Metris predictive maintenance system will enable Welspun Advanced Materials to increase its operating efficiency by:

avoiding unexpected line shutdowns, thus increasing performance

enabling easy operation along the entire line

optimizing maintenance organization and planning

This order follows successful start-up of the newly installed, complete high-speed ANDRITZ spunlace line at the Telangana plant. Cherian Thomas, CEO, says: “Implementing such a Metris predictive maintenance system in a spunlace production line is a milestone in India. We are very proud to see our company as a forerunner. The ANDRITZ digitalization experts have fully supported us in the development of our project and offered tailor-made monitoring and analysis of our plant. This is opening up key perspectives for our future operations, even in the short term, by digitalizing our maintenance procedures and checklist routines.”

With the Metris technology brand, ANDRITZ Automation offers a wide range of digitization products. The proprietary Metris platform adds significant value to the planning, operation, asset management, maintenance, and optimization of production plants and the associated supply chains.

Posted: October 14, 2022

Source: ANDRITZ