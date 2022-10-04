Nonwoven & Engineered Material Industry Share Advances In Responsible Sourcing, Sustainable Innovation And End-Of-Life Product Solutions

CARY, N.C. — October 4, 2022 — Nonwoven & engineered material companies have come together to demonstrate the industry’s commitment to reducing environmental impact and advancing sustainability.

From recyclable packaging, biodegradable fibers and sustainable materials to innovative technologies, manufacturing methods and scientific advancements, companies in this sector are making an important difference in environmental efficiency.

To highlight these successes, INDA is showcasing these advances and inviting other industry players to contribute their sustainability accomplishments on a new website.

Launched today, the site features examples of exceptional sustainability initiatives by nonwoven & engineered material companies around the world and across the supply chain in the following categories:

Sustainable innovation — making intentional changes to generate long-term social and environmental benefits

Responsible sourcing — using materials that are primarily bio-based or from feedstocks drawing on regenerative, and/or sustainable agriculture principles to advance circularity or returning the product into the supply chain after use

Responsible end-of-life solutions — incorporating materials that are either recyclable or biodegradable

Featured companies include Bast Fibre Tech (BFT), Procter & Gamble (P&G), Dow, Berry Global, PFNonwovens, Reifenhäuser, Rockline, Lenzing, Fibertex, Owens & Minor, Southeast Nonwovens, Spuntech and Natureworks.

Tony Fragnito, INDA president, said the new initiative advances one of INDA’s key strategic pillars to educate consumers, policymakers and other stakeholders about the industry, the benefits of nonwoven & engineered materials and the social consciousness of this industry.

“Nonwoven & engineered material companies are playing pivotal roles in advancing sustainability on all fronts. We are pleased to raise awareness about their progress and create a forum where innovators can share their successes,” he said.

Posted: October 4, 2022

Source: INDA, Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry