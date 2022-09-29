Sensoria Health & Defender Announce Availablity Of First Smart Diabetic Boot With Remote Patient Monitoring

Los Angeles, CA — September 29, 2022 — Sensoria® Health www.sensoriahealth.com, developer of Remote Patient Monitoring and Artificial Intelligence wearable solutions, and Defender, next-generation designer and manufacturer of innovative foot care solutions for people with complex foot care issues, announced today at the DFCON Conference the availability of the Foot Defender® powered by Sensoria® Smart Boot, the world’s first smart diabetic footwear. Available now, the Foot Defender powered by Sensoria is designed to help heal diabetic foot ulcers and reduce the risk of amputations for extended quality of life. The solution combines the Foot Defender Smart Boot with Sensoria Core microelectronics and the Sensoria Patient Mobile App and Clinician Dashboard to monitor a patient’s diabetic foot ulcer healing and rehabilitation compliance to the clinician’s prescribed stabilization and mechanical offloading protocol.

The Foot Defender powered by Sensoria is designed to improve patient adherence to mechanical offloading, monitors patient usage, activity, improves outcomes, and reduces healthcare cost. Designed by Dr. Jason Hanft, a leading podiatrist, together with a former Nike industry-leading shoe designer, Michael DiTullio, to create a protective boot specifically built to better protect foot wounds in a form factor that patients will actually want to wear, Foot Defender powered by Sensoria is available now; visit https://sensoriahealth.com/diabetic-foot-ulcer-boot/ for more information.

Shoe-Like Design Alleviates Foot Contact Pressure by up to 50% as Compared to Other Protective Diabetic Boots

Foot Defender powered by Sensoria has an easy-to-use shoe-like design with a low-profile abrasion resistant compression-molded outsole that alleviates average contact pressure across the foot by up to 50% as compared to other protective boots on the market. Used for both stabilization and offloading, the boot is non-intrusive, cost-effective, and readily usable or embeddable and deployable for a broad spectrum of devices and patient types, whether they are bed-bound, chair-bound, or ambulatory. The Foot Defender powered by Sensoria solution is compliant to the IWGDF guidelines and is the most referenced product in the latest offloading clinical gold standard guidelines. It is also currently being validated by USC Keck School of Medicine and Baylor College of Medicine, which received a $2.5M R01 NIH grant to validate its clinical value.

Reduce the Risk of Diabetic Amputations

In the United States, 80 million people will be older than 65 years of age in the next few years, according to the CDC. In addition, every 20 seconds world-wide, a limb is amputated due to diabetes; and every 1.2 seconds, there is a new Diabetic Foot Ulcer (there is no amputation without an ulcer). After an amputation, there is a 50% chance that the same patient will have the other limb amputated within two years, with patient five-year life expectancy worse than most cancers. In addition, Diabetic Foot Ulcers are responsible for more hospitalizations than any other complication of diabetes, driving direct costs of at least $40 billion dollars annually worldwide and at least $17.5 billion in the U.S. alone.

“Usually subjects with diabetic foot ulcerations wear their offloading devices in just 28% of their daily steps. And there is strong evidence that uncomplicated plantar ulcers can be healed in 8 to 12 weeks. Yet current standard of care in U.S. clinical trials have a 76% treatment failure rate at 12 weeks,” said Dr. David G. Armstrong, Professor of Surgery at USC Keck School of Medicine. “Through the marriage of Sensoria Health’s sensors with the Foot Defender, AI/ML algorithms, custom microelectronics, and remote monitoring cloud software, the system extends the reach of clinicians and potentially contributes to deliver better outcomes for our patients. By injecting sensing technology into footwear and garments that are already a part of the patient workflow, we can likely improve adherence, accurately monitor patients, improve outcomes, and reduce healthcare cost around the world.”

“Combining Foot Defender with Sensoria’s smart technology offers the best of biomechanical engineering and modern footwear design with mobile, plus cloud patient monitoring to promote faster healing, improve overall compliance and ensure healthier outcomes,” commented Dr. Hanft. “It’s a game-changing solution that brings the science of off-loading and protecting diabetic feet into the 21st century.”

Availability

The Foot Defender powered by Sensoria is available now. For more information, see https://sensoriahealth.com/diabetic-foot-ulcer-boot, contact Sensoria Health at Info@Sensoriahealth.com or contact Defender to purchase at Info@DefenderOps.com. The solution may be reimbursable by Medicare and additional codes may be available for remote patient monitoring.

Posted: September 29, 2022

Source: Sensoria Health