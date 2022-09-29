Reflective Apparel Introduces WildSpark™, Athletic-Inspired Reflective Uniforms That Keeps Employees Safe Both On And Off The Clock 

MARIETTA, GA — September 29, 2022 — Reflective Apparel, which is known for making people visible with its robust line of ANSI safety workwear, introduces WildSpark™, high-visibility workwear and uniforms designed be visible and comfortable on the job, while being stylish after work.

WildSpark™ performance apparel can be used in situations where American National Standards Institute (ANSI) safety standards are not required, but visibility still needs to be a focus. High visibility is important in any environment where there is heavy equipment, moving vehicles or low visibility. This includes not only workplace environments, but also after-hours safety.

“We believe that everyone should be visible and safe at all times, not just on the job,” said Scott A. Corrao, president of Reflective Apparel. “People should be visible at work, as well as when they walk to the bus stop, ride their bike, or walk their dog after work. In my 25 plus years in the safety industry, I’ve seen employers encourage their employees to use hearing, eye and respiratory protection whenever it is needed, not just at work. Safety awareness shouldn’t stop at the job site.”

WildSpark™ high-visibility workwear has reflective properties that are discrete in the daylight, but provide high-vis retro-reflectivity in low-light situations. With the added features of UPF50+, moisture wicking and anti-microbial technologies, employees can transition from work to personal activities without feeling like they are in workwear.

The high visibility and reflective properties of WildSpark™ garments allow people to “Be Safe and Be Seen” while at work or play. These patent pending reflective designs are strategically incorporated onto the fabric.

“Until you shine light on a WildSpark™ garment, you would assume it was just fashionable, performance apparel,” said Becky Keith, vice president of sales for Reflective Apparel. “Once a headlight hits the garment, the retro-reflective properties are immediately apparent, making the wearer highly visible even in extremely low light situations.”

More than 7,000 pedestrians in the United States were killed in crashes involving a motor vehicle in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). That equates to one death every 75 minutes. Reflective Apparel hopes to help reduce this number by making people more visible.

“Our philosophy is, as long as you are going to wear performance apparel, it should be reflective as well,” said Corrao. “Reflective gear doesn’t have to call attention to you when it isn’t wanted. We now have a solution to be comfortable, stylish and visible, all at the same time.”

Wildspark™ will be available wholesale, through Reflective Apparel’s network of distributors. For more information, you can visit www.wildsparkapparel.com.

Posted: September 29, 2022

Source: Reflective Apparel