INDA Appoints Matt O’Sickey As New Director Of Education & Technical Affairs

CARY, NC — September 12, 2022 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, today announced the appointment of Matt O’Sickey, Ph.D., as its new Director of Education & Technical Affairs. An accomplished market development, technology and product management executive, O’Sickey has more than 20 years of experience with Tredegar Film Products in the absorbent hygiene, food, and medical sectors.

Most recently, he held Director positions at RKW-North America in the areas of research and development, product design, application engineering, site operations, quality, and technology with a focus on breathable, and lamination films for controlled atmosphere packaging.

At INDA, O’Sickey will direct and expand workforce development programs for all industry members, manage the international harmonized standards activities, and play a leadership role in INDA’s product stewardship working groups and conference content development committees.

“Matt is a well-respected technical professional in our industry with an extensive R&D and operational background,” said Tony Fragnito, INDA President. “He will be a great asset to advance INDA’s leadership on key technical issues impacting the industry and provide leadership to our workforce development programs to meet the evolving content and delivery needs that are vital in a growing industry.”

“I have enjoyed actively participating in INDA events, committees and training programs for several years,” said O’Sickey. “I now look forward to drawing on my industry and technical experience to lead some very important areas for both INDA and our industry.”

O’Sickey has a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering and a Master’s degree in Engineering Administration, both from Virginia Tech as well as a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University. He holds three U.S. patents. He will operate out of INDA’s offices in Cary, NC.

O’Sickey succeeds Chris Plotz who left INDA to pursue other interests.

Posted: September 12, 2022

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry