ANDRITZ To Supply Needlepunch Equipment To Jasztex Fibers Inc., Canada

GRAZ, Austria — September 1, 2022 — International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from Jasztex Fibers Inc., Canada, to supply a crosslapper to its site of Pointe Claire (Quebec province).

The line will be dedicated to the production of polyester blends for a wide range of applications, including home furnishing, filtration, blankets, architectural, fire retardant, transportation. Start-up is planned for the second quarter of 2023.

ANDRITZ has been a regular supplier of Jasztex. Over the last years, ANDRITZ provided crosslappers for previous investments in Toronto (Ontario) and Pointe Claire (Quebec).

Alvin Zoltan, owner of Jasztex, says: “We purchased our first line from ANDRITZ in 2017, then another one in 2019. We have been extremely satisfied with the close collaboration between our companies and currently have a third one on order. The equipment meets our expectations and performs as promised. The ANDRITZ staff in the US worked exceptionally well with us and performed to our full satisfaction even in these difficult times. The equipment from ANDRITZ fits perfectly with Jasztex’s goals regarding quality manufacturing and achieving higher production rates while minimizing the carbon footprint. We are pleased to be an ANDRITZ customer and look forward to continuing to expand our relationship with ANDRITZ over the next years.”

Founded in 1984, Jasztex Fibers inc. is a leading progressive manufacturer of nonwovens in Canada. The company holds strong positions in the North American markets. Jasztex’s nonwoven products are sold throughout the bedding, furniture, filtration, acoustic and thermal insulation, transportation and medical markets.

Posted: September 1, 2022

Source: ANDRITZ