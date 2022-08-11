Digitizing Touch: Haptic Measuring Device From emtec Electronic Replaces Need For Time-Intensive Hand-Panels

LEIPZIG, Germany — August 11, 2022 — Convening again after a two-year coronavirus-induced hiatus, speakers, exhibitors and visitors will gather in the Bavarian city of Hof from September 20-21 to discuss the latest technologies, trends, and developments affecting the nonwovens industry. Rising energy costs, supply chain disruption, and sustainability concerns are some of the central topics to be discussed at the event.

Now more than ever, nonwovens manufacturers are increasingly looking for ways to reduce energy consumption, save costs, and still optimize the quality of their product lines. One approach has been to replace lengthy manual quality control processes with automatic digital solutions. The TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer from emtec Electronic presents a unique, portable device that delivers valuable data about the haptic, deformation, and recovery behavior of nonwoven materials quickly and reliably.

The instrument was recently hailed in the trade magazine Textile Insight as “Zoom for your fingers,” in that it takes the physical sense of touch, digitizes it, and essentially integrates it into a virtual setting. This allows manufacturers to consistently reproduce the way a product feels to the touch, even when using locally sourced materials in a new location, for instance. A similar machine, the Tissue Softness Analyzer, has already become an industry standard for measuring tissue.

The Tactile Sensation Analyzer is poised to replace the hand-panel testing, in which a certain number of touch experts compare and rank samples based on overall haptic impression. The organisation and implementation of such hand-panel tests are often complex and time-consuming. In addition to the time factor, some of the major disadvantages of the manual hand-panel method include the high variance of individual results. An average value of many samples is usually needed to arrive at a reliable value. The human hand is also incapable of reliably distinguishing between haptic parameters, such as softness or smoothness, and cannot objectively measure how elastic a product feels, for example.

Participants to the Hofer Vliesstofftage are invited to stop by the emtec Electronic exhibit and speak with Area Sales Manager Stefan Rübesam for a more detailed discussion or to see a demonstration of the machine.

Posted: August 11, 2022

Source: emtec Electronic GmbH