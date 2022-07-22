Jake Ritchie Joins Direct Sales Team At Herculite Products, Inc

EMIGSVILLE, Pa — July 20, 2022 — Herculite Products Inc., an innovator and manufacturer of high performance and custom fabrics is pleased to announce that Jake Ritchie has been hired as Midwest Regional Manager for the Direct Sales team.

Jake Ritchie joins the Herculite sales team with over four years of B2B sales support. Jake received a degree in Business Management from Lincoln Land Community College. As a collegiate basketball player and an avid golfer, Jake brings a strong history of teamwork and competitive skill to the Herculite Direct Sales Team.

Herculite is excited to be expanding our sales team to support and continue the strong growth of this market. Jake will be managing the Midwest region of our Direct Sales team, which consists of the automotive, custom engineered solution, healthcare, agriculture, and tent and structure customers. Herculite’s strives be the most responsive, supportive, educated sales force in the industry and Jake’s addition to our team will help us to continue to strive to achieve that goal.

Posted: July 22, 2022

Source: Herculite Products Inc.