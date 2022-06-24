Suominen Invests In Strengthening Its Capabilities In Sustainable Products In Nakkila, Finland

HELSINKI — June 20, 2022 — Suominen strengthens its capabilities in sustainable products by enhancing and upgrading one of its production lines in Nakkila, Finland. The investment is made in line with Suominen’s strategy and supports company’s vision to be the frontrunner in sustainability.

“As we foresaw in our strategy the market demand in Europe has changed remarkably towards more sustainable products. With this investment we respond to the increased demand for environmentally friendly products and also enhance our operational performance in terms of safety, quality and productivity,” says Petri Helsky, President and CEO of Suominen.

The total value of the investment is approximately EUR 6 million and the investment project will be completed in the second half of 2023.

Source: Suominen Corporation