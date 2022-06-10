Noble Biomaterials Launches Circuitex At Techtextil Frankfurt

SCRANTON, Pa.— June 9, 2022 — Noble Biomaterials, the manufacturer of antimicrobial and conductivity solutions for soft surface applications, will showcase Circuitex at Techtextil Frankfurt on June 21, 2022.

Circuitex technology is the company’s portfolio of conductive textiles engineered for multi-spectral energy management in lightweight products that exceed standard durability ratings without sacrificing performance. Its portfolio allows electrical energy to transmit through soft surface materials without wires and uses the same technology to shield the full spectrum of electromagnetic energy waves for security.

“The digital landscape has changed the world, and there is a significant increase in demand for products that manage energy,” said Joel Furey, Noble Biomaterials co-founder and chief commercial officer. “The market for our products is broad. We participate in very specialized military programs, directed energy solutions as well as ESD/EMI/RFI and biometric monitoring.”

Noble has a history of innovation, from its EPA-approved silver antimicrobial to silver technology in an FDA-approved medical device to antimicrobial on the International Space Station. The company is committed to pushing the barriers of material science with its proprietary silver-coating technology, a cornerstone for building its partner portfolio.

Noble Biomaterials is a registered FDA medical device facility, an essential sole-source technology supplier to the U.S. military and a U.S. EPA–registered antimicrobial manufacturer. Noble products are EPA, FIFRA, BPR, and CE conforming. Nobel Biomaterials is also an EPA compliant partner.

Noble Biomaterials will showcase Circuitex and its properties at its Booth at Techtextil Frankfurt in Hall 11.1.A99.

Source: Noble Biomaterials