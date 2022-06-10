Meryl Fabrics® Celebrates TWO Major Industry Award Accolades

CONGLETON, United Kingdom — June 10, 2022 — Meryl Fabrics®, pioneer in hi-tech sustainable textile manufacture, was presented with two highly coveted Med-Tech Innovation Awards at a prestigious ceremony held at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.

The Med-Tech Innovation Awards is a celebration of the vital work of the medical device engineering community.

In recognition of the great advances the business has made in bringing to market their landmark textiles with ‘infinite recyclability’, Meryl Fabrics® collected the winner’s trophy for the ‘Med-Tech Innovation Sustainability Award’ and was highly commended in the ‘Materials Innovation Award’.

Peter Broom, Director & Technical Innovator at Meryl Fabrics comments: “We feel extremely honoured and proud to receive such high-profile industry recognition. Meryl Fabrics has come up with a solution to reduce our impact on the environment today, and we are innovating every day to improve what we have. Adopting Meryl Fabrics in large textile use industries will massively reduce the amount of virgin polymer being manufactured and would significantly reduce human environmental impact. In turn this also helps our customers achieve their own internal green targets.”

Re-engineering the present and future of apparel, its mission is to lead a radical change in the textile industry through advanced hydrogen technology, creating 100% recyclable, high-performance fabrics which do not release microplastics, with no water consumption and no use of chemicals.

All Meryl Fabrics® products are treated with a permanent antiviral-effect, antibacterial and anti-fungal technology co-developed alongside their virology partner, HeiQ.

Meryl Fabrics® is dedicated to reducing the negative impact of the textile industry on the environment, providing large industries with the expertise as we drive forwards into the circular economy and complete sustainability.

Source: Meryl Fabrics®