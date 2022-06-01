ANDRITZ Organized Customer Day For Durable Nonwoven Applications In Elbeuf, France

GRAZ, Austria — June 1, 2022 — International technology group ANDRITZ organized a Customer Day for durable nonwoven applications on May 17, 2022. This event took place at the ANDRITZ Asselin-Thibeau premises in Elbeuf, France, with a lot of key players from the nonwovens industry coming up to northern France from all over Europe. This event focused on needlepunch and airlay technologies as well as the new solutions in digitalization.

On this occasion, the ANDRITZ team presented:

the recently upgraded Needlepunch Technical Center, including several demonstrations with light and heavy products,

the manufacturing and assembly facilities in Elbeuf,

the technologies and machines used by ANDRITZ Laroche for airlay and recycling as well as the Airlay Technical Center in Cours,

the ANDRITZ digitalization solutions, with Metris UX and Metris RAS – new IoT doors to the future.

Customers attended presentations and demonstrations in different areas of sustainable product manufacturing and held discussions with ANDRITZ engineering and technical teams. All guests showed great interest and received many tips on how to produce high-quality products.

Posted: June 1, 2022

Source: ANDRITZ GROUP