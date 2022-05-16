Klopman Receives A Visit From Europe’s Largest Industrial Laundries, And Continues To Invest In Work And Innovation At Its Plant

FROSINONE, Italy — May 13, 2022 — Since 1967, Klopman has been a manufacturer of technical fabrics for protective clothing, destined for major European laundries and major industrial groups. Klopman was one of the speakers at a conference in Rome entitled ‘BREATHING CIRCULARITY’. The key message of this meeting was about the sustainability and circularity of production systems, issues which Klopman has been at the forefront of for many years.

During the visit, the delegation was able to see the huge investments the company is making in its Frosinone plant. In particular, 24 new looms of the latest generation have been installed, and the assembly of two new finishing lines has begun. This is an important step that will bring energy efficiency to the highest levels, with a reduction in emissions and a reduced environmental impact, and at the same time an improvement in quality and customer service. Additional heat recovery equipment is also being built to reduce the plant’s energy consumption.

“These new, significant investments and the company’s commitment to actions related to the circular economy are just the first steps in a long-term strategy aimed at safeguarding competitiveness in the market, and therefore the jobs that depend on Klopman, which has always been one of the most significant industrial entities in our province and elsewhere. Our focus on our employees and the area in which we operate are the flagship of our business vision,” said Alfonso Verdoliva, CEO. “Solid financial foundations, a strong tradition and a great sense of belonging are and will be the keys to our success in the future”.

“The new frames and finishing lines not only represent improvements to existing production but will allow us to develop new products that are protective, comfortable, and have a low environmental impact,” said Claudio Mazzuoccolo, plant manager. “These investments are just the first step in a series of ambitious investments that, thanks to our owner, are taking place within our plant. Investments aimed at reducing the environmental impact, recovering energy and reusing resources that will guarantee not only the company’s competitiveness, but also the utmost respect for the environment.

The visit of this important ETSA delegation confirms, once again, how Klopman is at the centre of its target market and a leader in industrial innovation.”

Posted: May 16, 2022

Source: Klopman International s.r.l.