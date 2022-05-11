INDA Announces Three Finalists For The World Of Wipes Innovation Award®

CARY, NC — May 11, 2022 — Sustainable products that solve problems are the themes for this year’s finalists for the World of Wipes Innovation Award® that will be presented at the 16th annual World of Wipes® International Conference, June 27-30, at the Marriott Marquis in Chicago, Illinois.

The three products vying for the prestigious award are an all-natural substitute for plastic fibers from Bast Fibre Technologies, a dual-textured 3D cleaning wipe from Fitesa and an environmentally safe flushable wipe from Nice-Pak.

INDA’s Technical Advisory Board selected the finalists from nearly 20 submissions based on their creativity, novelty, uniqueness, technical sophistication within the entire nonwovens wipes value chain and expansion of nonwovens use.

Participants at the 2022 World of Wipes (WOW) International Conference will have the opportunity to help select the winner following presentations by company representatives on June 28. The winner will be announced on June 30 at 11 a.m.

Kimberly-Clark Scott® 24-Hour Sanitizing Wipes was the recipient of the 2021 World of Wipes Innovation Award®.

This year’s in-person WOW International Conference is expected to draw 400-plus senior-level wipes professionals from all wipes segments, repeating last year’s strong live event that welcomed 475 wipes professionals from 14 countries to Atlanta, GA.

Finalists Announced

The three companies vying for the award (in alphabetical order) are:

Bast Fibre Technologies – Sero® Hemp Fibers

Bast Fibre Technologies’ sero® hemp fibers offer the nonwoven industry an all-natural substitute for plastic fibers. From dedicated European Union (EU) and US-based production facilities, BFT transforms raw bast fibers into premium natural fibers that are ideal for applications ranging from single-use and durable wipes to industrial applications. Suitable for minority or majority blends, sero® hemp combines easily with standard nonwoven fibers to produce fabrics that meet the industry requirements for strength, uniformity, and processing efficiency.

Fitesa – Dual Textured 3D Wipe

In response to the need for improved composite materials for cleaning surfaces, Fitesa introduced a newly developed 3D embossed, dual textured wiper. This novel nonwoven features exceptional cleaning capability, durability, dirt/debris capture, and fluid pick-up. Several configurations are offered, including MSM (Meltblown SpunBond, Meltblown), MSMSM (Meltblown, SMS, Meltblown), and more. All can be customized with scrubby surfaces and 3D embossed options as well as “Green” options such as polylactic acid. Features include exceptional abrasion resistance for wipe longevity, significantly improved debris capture capacity; and durability of wipe life compared to competitors. The wipe is produced with two different surface polymers to enhance roughness (scrubby-side) and softness (finish side).

Nice ’N CLEAN® SecureFLUSH™ Technology Flushable Wipes by Nice-Pak

After six years of rigorous testing and development, Nice-Pak introduced SecureFLUSH™ technology flushable wipes, a 100 percent cellulose nonwoven that is strong and durable yet breaks apart five times faster than the leading brand of two-ply toilet paper. A specialty “lock and key” design of plant-based fibers and formula leverages patent-pending technology to make the product strong and durable while breaking apart rapidly when flushed to ensure responsible care of plumbing and wastewater.

WOW 2022 Conference Highlights

This year’s WOW conference sessions focus on: Circular & Sustainable Wipes, Supply Chain Challenges in Wipes, Nonwoven Substrates for More Sustainable Wipes, Trends in the Wipes Market and Among Consumers, Disinfection Concerns and New Technologies, Sustainable Wipe Packaging Trends, and Developments in Flushability Issues.

Registration for WOW 2022 remains open and tabletop display reservations also are available. For additional details, see the conference website:

http://www.worldofwipes.org./

Posted: May 11, 2022

Source: INDA, Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry