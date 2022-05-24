Dimension-Polyant Introduces Sustainable X-Pac® Fabrics With New cleenTEC® Seal At 2022 Outdoor Retailer Summer Market

PUTNAM, CT — May 24, 2022 — As part of its commitment to carbon neutrality, Dimension-Polyant, a global leader in high-performance fabric innovation and manufacturer of durable X-Pac® waterproof laminates developed for packs and bags, has created a cleenTEC® seal to help identify and guarantee that X-Pac® fabrics have been made with recycled, bio-based, and/or responsibly sourced materials – and by responsible manufacturing processes and production facilities that are 100% climate neutral.

Working with internationally- respected ClimatePartner, Dimension-Polyant calculates the total environmental impact of each cleenTEC® fabric, and funds initiatives that rid the oceans of plastic and invest in sustainable wind power developments to offset its carbon footprint.

“We wanted to create a seal that would help brands better identify and understand our responsibly-sourced, carbon-neutral fabrics – that we are more than just a supplier of another recycled fabric,” said Kenneth Madsen, President, Dimension-Polyant.

Dimension-Polyant’s portfolio of cleenTEC® certified fabrics includes its popular VX21, which is now 100% carbon neutral, along with its new RX and X11 fabrics, which it will present at the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market taking place in Denver this June 9-11.

X-Pac® RX is a collection of mono-polymer fabrics made with a 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyester face fabric and X-PLY® reinforcement. The recycled polyester fiber is made from discarded PET bottles sourced in the USA. A lighter-weight polyester film backing provides a sleek, technical appearance.

For a more natural aesthetic, Dimension-Polyant recently developed X-Pac® X11, which is made with a 100% organic cotton duck face fabric, black recycled polyester X-PLY® reinforcement and shiny polyester film backing.

Additional updates to the X-Pac® collection of fabrics include that its strongest, most durable laminate, UVX40, is now made with bio-based Dyneema® fibers, and that all of its X-PLY® fiber reinforcement is now made with domestically sourced, post-consumer recycled polyester.

“Many of our brand partners have expressed how much they appreciate all that goes into responsibly sourcing our raw materials to reduce our carbon footprint and take an industry lead in developing climate-neutral fabrics,” said Taylor North, Head of Technical Fabrics, Dimension-Polyant. “The fact our RX line is sourced completely on the east coast of the USA is another aspect our customers understand and appreciate. We are proud to have attained ClimatePartner’s ‘cradle-to-customer plus end-of-life’ certificate for our cleenTEC® seal fabrics, which we believe are the first and only climate-neutral laminate made for packs.”

Posted: May 24, 2022

Source: Dimension-Polyant