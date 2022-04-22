The Nonwovens Institute (NWI) Announces A Series Of Three Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Basics And Workshops

RALEIGH, NC — April 15, 2022 — The Nonwovens Institute (NWI) is pleased to announce a series of three 3-day practical and comprehensive “hands on” workshops relative to urgent industry needs and interest in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The workshops will focus on the importance of nonwoven fabrics, technology, and performance testing critical to the development and use as infection and personal protection products.
Each workshop will consist of one day of classroom discussion covering technical information on materials, processes, products, classification and testing, followed by a second day of hands-on construction and characterization of prototype products in a laboratory workshop setting. The workshops will feature NWI’s state-of-the-art laboratory facilities and staff expertise to deliver a unique experience for attendees. Due to the format of these workshops, attendance will be limited in order to provide the best environment for insight and learning.
Cost per session per attendee:
- $1595 for non-NWI members
- $1295 for NWI members (please contact us directly for your discount code)
Workshop #1: Respirators and Facemasks – June 7-9, 2022
Topics:
- Nonwovens structures and fabric performance
- Basic nonwovens processes and materials – meltblown and spunbond fabrics
- Aerosol filtration basics
- Products and markets
- Product performance
- Classification and testing protocols
- Workshop experience – prototyping and characterization
Registration Information:
https://reporter.ncsu.edu/link/instanceview?courseID=NWI-WBR-09&deptName=NWI&instanceID=000001
Workshop #2: Wipes – July 19-21, 2022
Topics:
- Nonwoven structure and fabric performance
- Nonwoven processes and materials for wipe fabrics
- Carding and hydroentangling
- Spunbond and coform
- Wetlaid
- Products, markets and trends
- Sustainability issues
- Product performance and functionality
- Single use vs. multiple use
- Testing and classification
- Workshop experience – prototyping and characterization
Registration Information:
https://reporter.ncsu.edu/link/instanceview?courseID=NWI-WBR-10&deptName=NWI&instanceID=000001
Workshop #3: Protective Gowns and Garments – August 16-18, 2022
Topics:
- Nonwoven structure and fabric performance
- Basic nonwoven processes and materials for gown and garment fabrics
- SMS and lamination
- Products, markets, and trends
- Single use vs. multiple use
- Sustainability issues
- Product performance and functionality
- Testing and classification
- Workshop experience – prototyping and characterization
Registration Information:
TBD
Posted: April 22, 2022
Source: The Nonwovens Institute