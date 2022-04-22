The Nonwovens Institute (NWI) Announces A Series Of Three Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Basics And Workshops

RALEIGH, NC — April 15, 2022 — The Nonwovens Institute (NWI) is pleased to announce a series of three 3-day practical and comprehensive “hands on” workshops relative to urgent industry needs and interest in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The workshops will focus on the importance of nonwoven fabrics, technology, and performance testing critical to the development and use as infection and personal protection products.

Each workshop will consist of one day of classroom discussion covering technical information on materials, processes, products, classification and testing, followed by a second day of hands-on construction and characterization of prototype products in a laboratory workshop setting. The workshops will feature NWI’s state-of-the-art laboratory facilities and staff expertise to deliver a unique experience for attendees. Due to the format of these workshops, attendance will be limited in order to provide the best environment for insight and learning.

Cost per session per attendee:

$1595 for non-NWI members

$1295 for NWI members (please contact us directly for your discount code)

Workshop #1: Respirators and Facemasks – June 7-9, 2022

Topics:

Nonwovens structures and fabric performance

Basic nonwovens processes and materials – meltblown and spunbond fabrics

Aerosol filtration basics

Products and markets

Product performance

Classification and testing protocols

Workshop experience – prototyping and characterization

Registration Information:

https://reporter.ncsu.edu/link/instanceview?courseID=NWI-WBR-09&deptName=NWI&instanceID=000001

Workshop #2: Wipes – July 19-21, 2022

Topics:

Nonwoven structure and fabric performance

Nonwoven processes and materials for wipe fabrics Carding and hydroentangling Spunbond and coform Wetlaid

Products, markets and trends Sustainability issues

Product performance and functionality Single use vs. multiple use

Testing and classification

Workshop experience – prototyping and characterization

Registration Information:

https://reporter.ncsu.edu/link/instanceview?courseID=NWI-WBR-10&deptName=NWI&instanceID=000001

Workshop #3: Protective Gowns and Garments – August 16-18, 2022

Topics:

Nonwoven structure and fabric performance

Basic nonwoven processes and materials for gown and garment fabrics

SMS and lamination

Products, markets, and trends

Single use vs. multiple use

Sustainability issues

Product performance and functionality

Testing and classification

Workshop experience – prototyping and characterization

Registration Information:

TBD

Posted: April 22, 2022

Source: The Nonwovens Institute