The CTT Group, A Canadian Technology Transfer Centre Specializing In Technical Textiles And Advanced Materials, Commits To The EVO2030 Integrated Sustainable Development Initiative

SAINT-HYACINTHE (QUEBEC) — April 21, 2022 — The CTT Group, a college technology transfer centre specializing in technical textiles and advanced materials, will participate in the EVO2030 Program with the aim of reducing its environmental footprint and thereby contributing to the achievement of the 17 key Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations (UN).

“We are proud to take part in this initiative, through which we will analyze our overall activities and their impacts, conduct a review and define a vision and action plan focused on environmentally friendly solutions. The methods, tools and performance indicators developed as a result of this process will enable us to support the R&D projects of companies within the sector in a sustainable manner,” stated Valerio Izquierdo, Vice-President, Business Development and Partnerships, CTT Group.

The CTT Group team, comprised of 50 researchers, engineers and textile material technicians, intends to proactively leverage its creativity and capacity for innovation in order to, for example, favour local procurement, promote bio-sourced raw materials, efficiently manage waste materials and reduce energy consumption.

“All the actions to be implemented will be part of a continuous improvement process that will enable us to better understand how to integrate the 17 Sustainable Development Goals within the industry and fully identify the issues faced by manufacturers on a daily basis, in order to better support their projects,” explains Mr. Izquierdo.

Stedfast, a global leader in the development of technical textile coating and lamination technologies for over 90 years, has already begun mobilizing its teams with a view to implementing the EVO2030 Program within the company. An ISO 14001 certification holder, Stedfast has taken part in a sustainable development initiative before. Earlier in 2021, it acquired a $3-million regenerative thermal system that enables it to heat its facilities, increase its energy efficiency and reduce its ecological footprint all at once.

“The timing is ideal. The industry is booming and undergoing a rapid transformation. Environmental, social and economic factors are among the core pillars on which leaders depend to maintain their companies’ growth. The adoption of eco-friendly practices and a clear vision with respect to sustainable development will help enhance the Quebec textile sector’s competitivity and promote its growth both domestically and internationally,” stated Dany Charest, General Manager, TechniTextile Québec, the Technical Textile Materials Cluster.

Posted: April 25, 2022

Source: The CTT Group