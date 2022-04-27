TENCEL™ Brand Launches Tree Climate Fabric Collection For Sustainable Outdoor Apparel

LENZING, Austria— April 27, 2022 — Lenzing, a global producer of wood-based specialty fibers, has today launched the Tree Climate fabric collection by TENCEL™, curated by outdoor fabric innovators David Parkes and Marco Weichert, at Performance Days in Munich.

The new Tree Climate outdoor fabric collection features the wide range and versatility of TENCEL™ branded lyocell fibers. It displays a great variety of base, mid, and outer layer fabrics each offering a range of inherent performance qualities, as well as waddings made of wood-based TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers for outdoor applications. The three-fold collection allows the creation of synthetic free and enhanced synthetic content layering solutions for different weather conditions. The environmental impact of the fibers is amongst the lowest of all materials according to the Higg Materials Sustainability Index, an industry-wide tool that measures and communicates the environmental impact of materials used for apparel. In addition to the clear sustainability benefits, the collection demonstrates the versatility of TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers in functional outdoor applications. Wind and water resistant, with optimum breathability and thermal regulation, makes the fabric ideal for outdoor sports lovers all year round. The fibers, which are gentle on skin, also blend well with natural fibers such as wool and hemp.

“We are delighted to launch our new Tree Climate fabric collection and showcase at Performance Days, the industry leading functional fabric fair in Munich today,” said Andreas Gürtler, Senior Manager of Global Business Development Active Sportswear at Lenzing. “We are extremely proud of what we have created with the help of renowned curators David and Marco. The fibers, which have high-performance attributes and super soft feel, are also biodegradable. Coupled with carbon-zero fibers, this fabric collection is poised to bring a wave of positive change to the outdoor apparel and the environment.”

Bringing positive impact to the outdoors through innovation and collaboration

Outdoor lovers care for the environment. Product origin and its end-of-life impact on the environment are often key topics that are close to their hearts when they choose performance apparel. Through collaboration and innovation with inspirational experts, David Parkes and Marco Weichert, Lenzing is able to ensure the performance of fabric used in outdoor apparel, whilst also ensuring positive environmental impact.

“Sustainability has become a minimum requirement in the outdoor market. The industry is in need of climate neutral fibers, that are nature-based and can claim a function out of nature. Lenzing is providing some of the best fibers for the active market with its TENCEL™ Tree Climate collection. It offers nature based, biodegradable fibers with superb functional attributes such as climate control and moisture management. I am thankful that I had the chance to participate in this project and I am confident that it will do well,” said Marco Weichert, Founder of Performance Days and CEO of Weichert Agencies.

“Performance apparel defines itself through innovative and practical textiles, and the consumer has recognized this for several decades. It is a leader in textile development, and has assumed that role, with accountability, in textile sustainability and environmental awareness. I have been inspired by the sustainability of this generation of TENCEL™ fibers, their attractive aesthetics and impressive thermal and comfort characteristics,” added David Parkes, Founder and CEO of Concept III.

Source: The Lenzing Group