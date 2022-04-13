INDA Opens Registration For World Of Wipes® International Conference In Chicago This June

CARY, NC — April 13, 2022 — Industry participants are looking forward to a dynamic, information-packed conference focused exclusively on the wipes sector and making business connections face-to-face as the World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference returns for its 16th edition, June 27-30, at the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

Registration is now open at WOW 2022. https://www.worldofwipes.org/register.html

WOW 2022 will feature eight sessions addressing the hottest topics in wipes including Circular and Sustainable Wipes, Supply Chain Challenges in Wipes, Nonwoven Substrates for More Sustainable Wipes, Trends in the Wipes Market and Among Consumers, Disinfection Concerns and New Technologies, Sustainable Wipe Packaging Trends and Developments in Flushability Issues.

Responding to industry demand for continued in-person meeting opportunities, the program includes more than 11 hours of face-to-face networking time to form new relationships and strengthen existing bonds. The program features a first-time attendee networking event, as well as an industry welcome reception, breakfast connections, and coffee and networking events. WOW 2022 also features two nights of tabletop displays and receptions on June 28 and 29.

The education kicks off with WIPES Academy, a 1.5-day value-added training opportunity on June 27-28. Following the welcome by INDA President Dave Rousse, the full conference program will feature thought leading speakers addressing pertinent trends as the wipes industry continues to address the needs of a changing world.

Among the many other highlights are the presentations of the finalists for the 2022 World of Wipes Innovation Award® and the INDA Lifetime Technical Achievement Award.

Last year’s event marked the return to in-person meeting following the pandemic and drew 475 enthusiastic professionals from 14 countries to Atlanta, Georgia. INDA has seen strong interest in high-level interaction and recently welcomed some 5,000 participants to its successful IDEA® 2022, the world’s preeminent event for nonwovens and engineered fabric professionals, last month at the Miami Convention Center.

Source: INDA, Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry