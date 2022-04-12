Americhem Announces New Business Division

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — April 12th, 2022 — Americhem — a designer and manufacturer of custom color masterbatch, functional additives, engineered compounds, and performance technologies — has announced their new business division: Americhem Healthcare. With more than 30 years of Healthcare application expertise and the tremendous segment growth in recent years, the business decision was made to create Americhem Healthcare.

Americhem Healthcare is focused on optimizing performance, innovating solutions, and earning trust in the Healthcare and Medical Device industry. It collaborates with its medical OEM customers on everything from biocompatibility testing and formulations to DMF and regulatory support to medical certification compliancy and locked formulations. Americhem Healthcare will support its customers every step of the process by providing global expertise in material selection, medical device product development support, and cross collaboration between teams.

Americhem Healthcare’s Global Commercial Director Bill Feldman stated, “Our medical-focused application developers and sales teams across NAFTA, Europe, and Asia are able to do rapid development projects and small lot capacities as well as support our customers’ global regulatory demands and provide niche healthcare expertise. Americhem Healthcare has proven its commitment to the Healthcare industry not only through our 30 years of experience, but also by dedicating a clean compounding facility and a plant expansion to our Morrisville, PA manufacturing facility. We also have plants that are ISO 13485 certified.”

