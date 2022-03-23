Waterwipes® Baby Wipes Are Now 100% Biodegradable And Plastic-Free, A First For Major U.S. Baby Brands

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — March 23, 2022 — Today WaterWipes®, the world’s purest baby wipes, announces the launch of its new 100% biodegradable and plastic-free wipes, making WaterWipes® the first major U.S. baby brand to change all their wipes to be 100% biodegradable, plant-based, plastic-free and compostable. WaterWipes® baby wipes are even made using 100% green energy (wind). This change, which has also been rolled out globally, will mean WaterWipes® will save the equivalent of 228 million plastic bottles and 3.28 Olympic-sized swimming pools of water a year and most importantly, be part of the movement to help reduce the amount of waste filling our landfills.

“As the world has grown more environmentally conscious, so has WaterWipes,” said Lindsay Martin, Vice President, WaterWipes North America. “With the U.S. launch of biodegradable and plastic-free wipes we’re excited to offer a product that is better for the planet, without compromising the quality of our wipes. This launch marks another step forward in WaterWipes’ commitment to sustainability.”

WaterWipes® baby wipes will continue to be made with just two ingredients, 99.9% purified water and a drop of fruit extract. The new launch means parents and healthcare professionals no longer need to compromise between cleansing and helping protect their baby’s skin and choosing the better option for the environment.

Billions of baby wipes are used in the U.S. each year — imagine the impact WaterWipes® could make if every American switched to biodegradable wipes, helping to reduce overall impact on the environment one small step at a time. Additionally, baby wipes are often made with or from plastic materials such as PET, polypropylene, or cotton woven together with plastic resin, and 8 million metric tons of plastic waste enter the ocean each year. WaterWipes® biodegradable and plastic-free wipes are USDA Certified Biobased made with viscose, are 100% compostable and take only four weeks to biodegrade. Like cotton and linen, viscose is highly absorbent, soft and strong for effective cleaning, but gentle enough for even the most delicate skin. When switching to biodegradable and plastic-free wipes, consumers are taking a step towards a more sustainable life.

Like all WaterWipes® formulations, the new biodegradable and plastic-free wipes have undergone rigorous testing which included product quality, safety, biodegradability and compostability testing to ensure only the highest standard of product.

WaterWipes® are available in the United States across all major retailers, including Target, Walmart and Amazon.

Posted: March 23, 2022

Source: WaterWipes®